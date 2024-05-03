How to pre-register for Wuthering Waves
Pre-registration for Wuthering Waves is now open!
You can now pre-register for Wuthering Waves - the upcoming action-RPG gacha game from Kuro Games.
Wuthering Waves is set in the distant future after a post-apocalyptic event known as The Lament has nearly destroyed all of humanity. The Lament also brought a host of monsters to Earth which are called Tacet Discords. Certain people, called Resonators, have discovered they have the ability to use special abilities by manipulating the frequencies of certain objects.
Below we'll show you how to pre-register for Wuthering Waves, so you can prepare yourself for this new adventure and unlock the pre-registration rewards.
How to pre-register for Wuthering Waves
To pre-register for Wuthering Waves, simply visit the pre-registration website and, unsurprisingly, click on the 'Pre-Register' button. You will need to make a Kuro Games account to do so, but you'll be needing one to play the game anyway so...
With that done, now all you have to do is sit back and wait for the game's launch. When it does you'll have access to the pre-registration rewards!
The pre-registration website also includes links to the Epic, Google and Apple's App Store where you can wishlist Wuthering Waves to ensure you're notified when it becomes available and can download it as quickly as possible.
While Wuthering Waves will be released on Wednesday 22nd May in PT regions, it may, depending on your time zone, launch on Thursday 23rd May. The UK could be beholden to this release as, by checking Apple's App Store, I was able to see that the game's release date was set for Thursday 23rd May.
Hopefully the exact release dates and times for Wuthering Waves will be clarified in the coming weeks.
Hope you enjoy Wuthering Waves once it's released!