All Stellar Blade fish locations

Fishing in Stellar Blade is an optional activity that unlocks quite late into the game, but it's necessary to take part in if you want to unlock the 'Lonely Fisherman' Trophy for catching 20 different types of fish.

Whether you're just after the Trophy, or you want to catch 'em all and make Eve a fishing master, we've detailed all fish locations in Stellar Blade below, including where to find all fishing spots, and an explainer on how to fish in Stellar Blade.

For more help with Eve's journey, we've got pages on all outfits, how to get all endings, and where to find all Can locations.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Stellar Blade Trailer.Watch on YouTube

How to unlock fishing in Stellar Blade

To unlock fishing in Stellar Blade, you must reach the Great Desert area as part of the story. Then, you can travel to the Oasis in the middle of the Great Desert and speak with Clyde, who gives Eve a fishing rod and teaches her some fishing basics. This happens quite late in the game, so you don't have to worry about your fish collection for quite some time.

How to fish in Stellar Blade

To fish in Stellar Blade, you first need to acquire a fishing rod from Clyde in the Great Desert. After that, anytime you see a body of water, you can cast your line and start building up your fish collection. Although Clyde says you need to see fish in the water to fish there, we've found lots of places where this isn't true.

Our fishing spot locations section further down details where to find all of the spots to guarantee completing your collection.

As for the controls, here's a step-by-step guide on how to fish in Stellar Blade:

Beside a body of water, hold down on the d-pad and select the fishing rod. Tap down on the d-pad again to select the bait you want. Pull down and then up on the left thumbstick to cast your line and wait for a bite. Press R2 when the prompt appears, then smash Square while pointing the left joystick in the opposite direction the fish is swimming. Adjust the joystick to the opposite direction if the fish starts to swim the other way. When the wheel appears, lightly squeeze R2 to place the small marker inside the blue portion of the wheel. Keep the marker in the blue portion until the the prompt to mash Square appears again. Repeat this Square and R2 sequence until the Triangle prompt appears to catch the fish. Press Triangle and get your fish!

Alternatively, you can make fishing a lot simpler by going into the 'Accessibility' options in the Settings menu to toggle 'Fishing Controls Replacement' on.

Once you've caught a few fish, make sure to return to Clyde to buy fishing intel from him to unlock the ability to catch bigger fish and complete your collection! You'll also earn Fishing Points for catching fish, which can be used at Clyde's shop to purchase more bait, or get other items like Vitcoins - which are used for purchasing outfits and upgrading Exospines.

Fantastic Bait can't be purchased from Clyde, as you need to complete the 'Where is the Fantastic Bait' Request first in order to unlock it. Our Fantastic Bait guide can help with this!

Occasionally, you'll also fish up some items like boxes and cans. These don't count towards your collection, and are more just silly inclusions with funny descriptions is all. However, the boxes can contain materials for making Nano Suits, and some free bait, so it's not a total loss when you fish them up.

All Stellar Blade fish locations

There are 25 fish in Stellar Blade, but you only need to catch 20 fish to unlock the 'Lonely Fisherman' Trophy.

You may be able to catch the fish we've listed below in a few other areas. However, you are guaranteed to catch all 25 at the exact locations we've listed below. This means no matter what fish you're missing, you can search the table below to see exactly what location to visit, and what bait to use.

Keep in mind that you also need to buy different types of fishing data from Clyde to unlock the ability to catch bigger fish. The more types of fish you catch, the sooner you'll unlock this intel at Clyde's shop.

In order of their size, here's all fish locations in Stellar Blade:

Fish Size Location Favourite Bait Picture Butterflyfish Small Oasis, the Great Desert Small Shrimp Betta Small Oasis, the Great Desert Small Shrimp Goldfish Small Oasis, the Great Desert

Northwestern cave in the Wasteland Small Shrimp Mudskipper Small Oasis, the Great Desert

Under the Clock Tower, Eidos 7

Lily's Hideout, Eidos 9 Small Shrimp Porcupinefish Small Oasis, the Great Desert

Under the Clock Tower, Eidos 7

Lily's Hideout, Eidos 9 Small Shrimp Lobster Small Oasis, the Great Desert

Under the Clock Tower, Eidos 7 Small Shrimp Footballfish Medium Path leading from Xion to the Wasteland

Plant in southeastern area of the Wasteland Wriggling Insect Red Seabream Medium Plant in southeastern area of the Wasteland Wriggling Insect Koi Medium Path leading from Xion to the Wasteland

Under the Clock Tower, Eidos 7 Wriggling Insect Salmon Medium Path leading from Xion to the Wasteland

Northwestern cave in the Wasteland Wriggling Insect Flying Fish Medium Under the Clock Tower, Eidos 7

Northwestern cave in the Wasteland Wriggling Insect Triggerfish Medium Under the Clock Tower, Eidos 7 Wriggling Insect Sea Bass Medium Northwestern cave in the Wasteland Wriggling Insect Mackerel Medium Path leading from Xion to the Wasteland Wriggling Insect Channel Catfish Medium Path leading from Xion to the Wasteland

Plant in southeastern area of the Wasteland Wriggling Insect Sailfish Large Northwestern cave in the Wasteland Fish Slice Pacific Bluefin Tuna Large Northwestern cave in the Wasteland Fish Slice Mahi-Mahi Large Under the Clock Tower, Eidos 7

Northwestern cave in the Wasteland Fish Slice Halibut Large Under the Clock Tower, Eidos 7

Northwestern cave in the Wasteland Fish Slice Ocean Sunfish Large Under the Clock Tower, Eidos 7

Lily's Hideout, Eidos 9 Fish Slice Great White Shark Gigantic Lily's Hideout, Eidos 9

Oasis, the Great Desert Special Bait Arowana Gigantic Lily's Hideout, Eidos 9

Oasis, the Great Desert Special Bait Pirarucu Gigantic Lily's Hideout, Eidos 9

Oasis, the Great Desert Special Bait Whale Shark Jumbo Oasis, the Great Desert Fantastic Bait Dunkleosteus Jumbo Oasis, the Great Desert Fantastic Bait

Stellar Blade Fishing Spot locations

If you're not sure how to get to any of the locations listed above, then here's details on all the fishing spot locations in Stellar Blade:

Oasis, the Great Desert

This is in the middle of the Great Desert, right beside Clyde who you need to talk to in order to unlock fishing in the first place.

Path leading from Xion to the Wasteland

Go all the way to the southern area of Xion - past the main gates and Tetrapod - to find this little cove fishing spot right before exiting Xion into the Wasteland.

Under the Clock Tower, Eidos 7

This little fishing spot is right underneath the Clock Tower in Eidos 7, where you had to input the Clock Tower code to open the gate and progress in the story. Look to the left while standing in front of the previously locked gate to find it.

Lily's Hideout, Eidos 9

This is a secret area you gain access to by filling the Lily progress bar to 100% before setting off to Spire 4 at the point of no return. We've got an explainer on this progress bar in our endings guide, but in short, the Lily bar is filled by picking up special Data Entries in every area in Stellar Blade. Just pick up everything you see and you should fill the bar before embarking on the point of no return.

Lily's hideout is the glass building right at the end of Eidos 9, and we used the spot behind the Tetrapod to fish.

Wasteland Fishing spots

The northwestern cave unlocks as part of the 'A Gift for a Fishing Maniac' Request you pick up from the Bulletin Board in Xion after completing the previous fishing Requests. Just head south from the camp at the entrance and look out for the dead body on the right that signals the cave's entrance.

The flooded Plant area in the southeastern region of the Wasteland, and it's also where you find the Fantastic Bait after completing the first few steps of the 'Where is the Fantastic Bait' Request.

Hope you have fun fishing in Stellar Blade!