Apex Legends Alter abilities explained

Alter is the 26th Legend to be added to the Apex Legends roster at the launch of Season 21 on Tuesday, 7th May 2024. Not much is known about this mysterious Legend currently, though what is blatantly clear is that she's the first villain to arrive since the introduction of Revenant in 2020.

The fun-loving and chaos-causing Void Breacher is sure to bring new heights of calamity to Apex Legends. She's a Skirmisher class which highlights her aggressive and confrontational playstyle design.

Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about Alter's abilities in Apex Legends.

Who is Alter in Apex Legends?

You can unlock Alter for 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins as soon as Apex Legends Upheaval releases on Tuesday, 7th May 2024.

Not much is currently known about the true history and origins of Alter as she's a very unreliable narrator about her past. What we do know for sure is that her name is YingLing Lui and that this Legend has travelled through multiple different dimensions via her Void tech, causing havoc and upheaval in each one she visits which she takes tremendous delight in. Now, she's set her sights on the Apex Games though her true motivation for targeting them still remains a mystery.

She has always been drawn to places that are on the very edge of total destruction. Whether it's through natural causes or man-made reasons, Alter is drawn to devastation, and in some cases she even gives a world a helping hand towards its own apocalypse.

Alter is also skilled at manipulating people to get her own way and has no trouble telling folks anything they need to hear for her to reach her end goal with them. However, if you look close enough at the stories Alter tells you might find a shred of truth hidden in them.

We also currently know that Alter has a fixation on another Legend, Horizon. All we know so far is that this is far from a positive thing and there could be world shattering implications because of it.

Concept Artist: Xiao Yang. | Image credit: Respawn Entertainment, Xiao Yang

Apex Legends Alter's Passive ability explained

Alter's Passive ability is Gift from the Rift, and this allows you to see deathboxes through walls and take a single item from them without slowing down. It's nowhere near as detailed as Loba's Black Market Boutique but it still has its uses, especially if you're on the run from other squads and need to grab a quick Shield Cell or Med Kit to keep you in the game.

Although you can only take one thing from the deathbox you're not limited to what type of item you can take. If it's in the deathbox then you can select it and take it for yourself!

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Alter's Tactical ability explained

Alter's Tactical ability is Void Passage and this allows you to shoot bridging portals through various surfaces. You and your squad can then traverse through these portals safely, though you will be vulnerable for a brief period after exiting the portal. Also, you're not automatically teleported to these Voids and you have to manually interact with them to use them.

You can roughly shoot the Void up to 45 metres away from you and it can travel through surfaces up to 20 meters thick. This does mean you can't travel through thick mountains but it's perfect for creating ambush opportunities, especially if your enemies are in a building as you can place one on the roof and drop through to them.

Another thing to be careful with is that both enemies and your squad can use Alter's Void Passage, so when you're setting one up be on your guard as you could get some unexpected visitors pretty quickly.

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Alter's Ultimate ability explained

Finally, Alter's Ultimate ability is Void Nexus. This allows Alter to put a device down anywhere on the map that she or her squad can travel back to at any point - as long as the device is still within its lifespan or hasn't been destroyed. This is useful for getting out of sticky situations quickly, especially if you try to push an enemy squad and realise it wasn't the best idea.

It's important to know that you and your squad can only use Void Nexus once but there is a handy loophole. If you've already used your own charge for the Ultimate, but another member of your squad hasn't then you can piggyback on their charge to spawn back at the device with them.

However, just like with Void Passage, enemies can use the Void Nexus device too and they can see it whenever it's down in the world. This means that they can use it to jump on you unexpectedly or they could wait and ambush your squad once you return to it.

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

That's it for now, we hope you enjoy playing as Alter in Apex Legends Upheaval!