Stellar Blade Lost Ark walkthrough

Lost Ark is a side quest obtained from Mann in Stellar Blade that involves tracking down terminal locations and solving a tricky puzzle.

To speed things along with your investigation into the mysterious Ark-Tech group, we've got a complete Lost Ark walkthrough for Stellar Blade below, including the all Ark puzzle locations and Lost Ark code.

For more help with Eve's journey, we've got pages on the Simple and Wisdom puzzle solutions, and how to get Vitcoins.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Stellar Blade Trailer.Watch on YouTube

How to start Lost Ark in Stellar Blade

Speak to Mann beside The Orcal after exploring Altess Levoire as part of the story to start the Lost Ark side quest in Stellar Blade. If Mann doesn't have this quest for you even after completing Altess Levoire, try completing a few more side quests and Requests in and around Xion to trigger it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Once you accept the quest, head to the alley with the locked chest in the North of Xion to find the rebel's corpse. After reading their note, continue up the alley and climb the nearby stairs and interact with the console outside of a locked gate, then pick up the readable beside the gate. You need this clue to work out how to open the locked gate later, but first, you need to track down the Ark's puzzle by finding six terminals around Xion.

Stellar Blade Ark puzzle locations

We've got more details and pictures below, but at a glance, here's a map picture showing where to find all Ark puzzle locations in Stellar Blade:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Ark puzzle location 1

The first Ark puzzle terminal is located in the very north of Xion, below the locked gate, just before the entrance to the alley where you found the dead rebel.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Ark puzzle location 2

You can find the second Ark puzzle terminal behind the outdoor seating in the southwestern corner of the main Xion square, near the stairs.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Ark puzzle location 3

To find the next Ark puzzle terminal, go down the main stairs and look at the left wall across the way. The terminal is beside a closed shutter, just right of the fence with a huge gap in it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Ark puzzle location 4

The fourth Ark puzzle terminal is in the alley just north of the Bulletin Board, beside some stray chairs.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Ark puzzle location 5

Go to the stairs leading down to Sister's Junk in the middle of Xion to find this Ark puzzle terminal under the balcony as you're heading down.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Ark puzzle location 6

The sixth and last Ark puzzle location is in the southern tip of Xion, to the left of a shop at the end of the alley, near the vending machines.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Stellar Blade Lost Ark code

Now that you've found all of the terminals, it's time to solve the puzzle to open the door to the mysterious Ark in Xion!

The Lost Ark code in Stellar Blade is Oukaer (θμkαετ).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

We struggled a little bit with working this out, as the answer isn't as obvious as the 'Turn Xion, turn clockwise!' hint suggests, as you don't know what symbol the sequence starts on, and there's a stray symbol in the middle that complicates just inputting the code in a clockwise sequence.

How to Investigate the interior of the Ark in Stellar Blade

Go inside the facility and pick up the note left on the corpse at the entrance, then go down the lift. You need to interact with the terminal at the back of the room on the right, but we recommend exploring the small area before you do so, as you'll need to leave ASAP after using the terminal.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

When the red alarm kicks in, go to the door at the back of the room and smash the noisy object blinking red to open the door and continue your escape. All you have to do after escaping is return to Mann to complete the Lost Ark quest and get your rewards.

Smash this to open the door! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Stellar Blade Lost Ark rewards

The rewards for completing the the Lost Ark side quest in Stellar Blade on Normal difficulty are:

Skill Points

x2 Smart Mines

x2 Pulse Grenades

Good luck with the rest of your journey in Xion and beyond!