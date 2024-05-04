How to level up Rebel Village in Lego Fortnite

You can now visit and build a Rebel Village in Lego Fortnite as part of the Star Wars 2024 event. However, we have good news - the Village is sticking around after the event, meaning your efforts to level it up won't be in vain!

Rebels have crash landed in your Lego Fortnite world thanks to the evil Empire and, after meeting their Captain, its your job to help them build a safe base of operations as well as a cosy place for the Rebels to call home.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to find and level up your Rebel Village in Lego Fortnite.

How to find your Rebel Village in Lego Fortnite

To find the Rebel Vilalge in Lego Fortnite you need to have a pair of Macrobinoculars. You can get these by speaking to Captain Bravara, they're usually hanging around outside your main village.

After speaking with them for a while and proving you're a friend, they'll give you the Macrobinoculars. Then equip them from your item menu and use your action command to look through them.

Look around the area around you until you see a Rebel logo appear on the screen. This is showing you the location of a nearby Rebel cave and how far away from you it is.

Head to this cave. You'll know when you've found it as there will be a Rebel flag and Rebels standing at its entrance.

Once you've found it, head inside the cave and then follow the main path through it until you come to an exit marked by more flags.

You'll now be on the island where the Rebels, and Empire, have crashed. Pull out your Macrobinoculars again and look around for another Rebel symbol. There will also be Empire symbols, but ignore those for now.

As with the cave, this Rebel symbol is showing you where the Rebel Village is. Simply head in the direction indicated by the symbol and you will find Captain Bravara at the Village.

How to level up your Rebel Village in Lego Fortnite

To level up your Rebel Village in Lego Fortnite you need to complete different objectives and build-up the base by adding things like Rebel buildings.

You can check which objectives are left for you to do by interacting with the Village's version of the a Town Square. Here, you'll see a list of the tasks you've got left to complete and how close you are to completing them:

You'll also be able to see how close you are to the next Village level and the materials you'll need to perform an upgrade.

Once you've completed all the neccessary tasks and collected enough materials, you will be able to upgrade the Village by using the prompted command in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Remember, level 10 is the highest level you can make the Village. Once you've reached that level you can still add items to it but you won't see any signficant rewards for doing so.

