The Cemetery Shade in Elden Ring is an optional boss in the Black Knife Catacombs.

However, this shadowy black Elden Ring creature is not alone - it also has three skeletons accompanying him. This didn't have to be the case, but it can't be helped, so you should even the odds with a summon.

If you think you're ready to face them, here's our guide on how to beat the Cemetery Shade in Elden Ring.

How to beat the Cemetery Shade in Elden Ring

Immediately after passing through the fog, use a Spirit Ash to get reinforcements to keep the enemies busy. The first thing you should do is remove the skeletons from the game (and remember to destroy their remains, otherwise they'll just come back to life again).

Start with the lone archer at the back, while the summoned creatures at the front provide a distraction (sometimes this works better, sometimes worse...)

Once you've just got the Cemetery Shade to deal with, the fight gets easier, but it's still not trivial. He's just too fast and flails around too much.

For example, a single melee combo can consist of seven punches or more. Trying to block them all is not a good idea. Your stamina will be gone faster than you can curse the bleeding effect that comes with all those hits.

You have a relatively good window of opportunity when the Shade finishes one of its combos by smashing both sickles into the ground. Seize this opportunity and go on the attack. It's best to anticipate this last attack and dodge diagonally in its direction so that you can counter with your own attacks immediately afterwards. It takes a little time to get the timing right.

If you see a kind of green slime rising above his head, you have about three seconds before he throws slippery spit at you. These puddles will hold you captive for agonising seconds, during which you will be unable to defend yourself, so make sure you dodge these and don't get trapped by them.

It is best to dodge this projectile or position yourself so that there is a pillar between you and the Shade. This ranged attack will simply bounce off it.

The key thing is to remain passive. Wait for a combo to be completed and then strike when the sickles have fallen to the ground. This is your best chance in this fight.

Your rewards for beating the Cemetery Shade are 3500 runes, Twinsage Sorcerer Ashes, Deathroot.

