Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss defeated in one hit by Twitch streamer

As players continue to struggle with the final boss of Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree, one savvy Twitch streamer has destroyed the boss in just one hit.

To be honest, this was only a matter of time. While reactions to the DLC initially focused on its high difficulty - particularly the final boss - players have slowly found various methods of getting through the encounter. And this might be the most impressive (and convoluted) yet.

Spoilers follow.

The boss in question is Promised Consort Radahn who, in the second phase, is mounted by Miquella to become Radahn, Consort of Miquella. His high speed attacks become infused with golden light and it's this phase in particular that's caused players problems.

One answer is to skip the phase altogether by simply beating the entire boss fight in one hit.

That's what Twitch streamer Ainrun managed, dealing 93,000 points of damage with just one melee weapon hit. The streamer shared a clip of the win on social media site X, which has since garnered plenty of attention.

From the creators of 49k Midra comes 93k Radahn pic.twitter.com/qLNkCrbG0t — Ainrun (@Ainrun_ttv) July 21, 2024

So how is it done? Good question. Much of the clip sees Ainrun standing outside the boss door inflicting a whole string of buffs and debuffs to maximise damage output and decrease enemy defence.

Ainrun swaps between consumables, talismans, weapon skills, and armours extremely quickly, which inflict status effects sleep, madness, and poison, but with talismans to offer attack power buffs. The likes of Seppuku, Rallying Standard, and Royal Knight's Resolve are weapon skills to improve damage output, while the Rakasha armour set increases damage dealt and taken - thanks to IGN for listing out the items and effects used.

Then, in one hit, Radahn's health bar is completely wiped. And once the cutscene ends to introduce the second phase, he immediately falls dead. God slain.

What's even more impressive is Ainrun not only achieved this feat a second time, but upped his damage output to destroy Radahn with 105,000 points of damage in just one hit.

We did it, my magnum opus - Radahn 105,000 damage with 1 melee weapon hit pic.twitter.com/UGl7MsSGor — Ainrun (@Ainrun_ttv) July 22, 2024

It means Ainrun joins the ranks of Elden Ring legend Let Me Solo Her and dance pad queen MissMikkaa in successfully completing Shadow of the Erdtree through incredibly impressive means.