The Murkwater Catacombs in Elden Ring are a small dungeon in Limgrave.

With enemies that camouflage themselves against the walls and a handful of useful loot on offer, it's worth exploring this Elden Ring dungeon when you've got the time.

With that in mind, here's our Elden Ring Murkwater Catacombs walkthrough.

Elden Ring Murkwater Catacombs walkthrough

You will find the location at the eastern end of West Limgrave, far northeast of the ruins outside the gate, if you follow the river at the northern end of Lake Agheel northwards. Here is the location on the world map:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

In the first room, they are the same gargoyle-like enemies as in the Stormfoot Catacombs. They stick to the walls and camouflage themselves. A Grave Glovewort also grows here.

In the following passage is a floor switch that you can activate to fry the enemies in the room opposite with a flame trap (but take cover at the side yourself).

Use the fire trap against the enemies. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

In the room they were guarding, you will find 5x Root Resin and the lever to open a 'heavy door' in the dungeon.

Leave the corridor and take the left corridor on the way back, which will once again lead you to a floor switch with a flame trap connected to it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You can also use this to eliminate the two gnomes next to the open door if you lure them in first. Be careful, another one is peeling nastily from the wall.

Pick 1x Ghost Glovewort in the room before you step through the open gate and face the boss.

How to beat the Murkwater Catacombs Grave Warden Duelist boss in Elden Ring

This guy fights with hammers that are connected by a chain. His attacks are quite predictable, so it's easy to avoid them.

First Phase

In the first phase, he mainly uses the good old swinging-wielding combo, always sideways with the two hammers. Here you can make progress with both dodging and using your shield.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

He usually performs four of these horizontal swings before charging up a fifth attack, which really packs a punch (dodge it if possible).

The first four hammer attacks don't drain enough stamina to seriously knock you off your feet (only the fifth becomes critical). So put up your shield and counterattack immediately after the block is successful.

Try to break his stance and pierce him. This causes massive damage. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Every now and then you manage to break his stance completely before you can deal him a fatal blow. So much for the first phase, which is unremarkable.

Very rarely, he tries to grab you with his hand, lifts your body up and throws it away. Otherwise, he sticks to the standard combos. After just over a third of his life bar, he enters the second phase.

Second Phase

His body lights up red and he feels a little more energetic and faster in his attacks. As in the first phase, the longer he charges up an attack, the more damage it does and the more sense it makes to dodge instead of block (especially if he is preparing the powerful finish to a combo).

Don't let them grab you. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The basic attacks are the same as before, but you have to be even more careful not to get hit by it. If you want to cast a summon, now would be a good time (do this in the middle of the arena if any gnomes have followed you to the fog gate).

Sometimes he whirls the hammers with the chains over his head and covers several meters with the following attack. Jumping attacks are also part of his repertoire (best to dodge here).

Towards the end, he becomes a little faster and more ruthless, but doesn't change his attack pattern much. He seems to use jump attacks more often, so be prepared.

Your rewards for defeating this boss are 1700 runes and Banished Knight Engvall Ashes (the brawling hammer used to be available here, but this was changed with an update.)

