Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree mod lets you summon bosses for aid

Modders have been hard at work since the release of Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree, releasing plenty of mods to make it a little easier to complete.

That's certainly true of this mod from FlippantTunic22 over on Nexus Mods, which replaces certain Spirit Ash summons with bosses from the DLC.

So far 11 bosses have been included. I won't list them all for spoiler reasons, but it does include the Divine Beast Dancing Lion and Messmer the Impaler you will have seen in the DLC's trailer - right up to the final boss.

As Polygon shared, YouTuber KanesGrace has posted a video of the mod in action and it's very amusing to watch bosses battle against each other.

One of the summons even includes a Furnace Golem, which towers over the player but does come in handy against a certain... sunflower.

At the least, don't tell anyone it's cheating to summon Spirit Ashes - though maybe with these it is, actually.

More bosses will be added too, with a separate mod on the way for bosses from the base game.

It reminds me of YouTuber BjornTheBear who pitted all the bosses from the base game against one another - and the pacifist turtle pope came out on top.

Still, if you're struggling with the final boss, you'd do a lot worse than to summon Let Me Solo Her who's changed their name to help players tackle the DLC's finale.