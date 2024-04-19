Elden Ring: All Deathroot locations

The Deathroots are key items in Elden Ring that can be exchanged for valuable rewards.

They fulfil no other purpose than being handed in at the right place and receiving something in exchange. You can therefore use them with a clear conscience without having to worry about missing out on something elsewhere. In the following guide, we'll show you where to find all Deathroots in Elden Ring and what to use them for.

Where to find the Deathroots in Elden Ring

In a chest behind the Black Knife Assassin in the Deathtouched Catacombs (Limgrave).

(Limgrave). In a chest behind the Cemetery Shade in the Black Knife Catacombs (Liurnia).

(Liurnia). For defeating the Tibia Mariner in Summonwater Village (Limgrave).

(Limgrave). For defeating the Tibia Mariner in the Wyndham Ruins (Altus Plateau).

(Altus Plateau). For defeating the Tibia Mariner in the east of Liurnia of the Lakes .

. For defeating the Tibia Mariner near Castle Sol (Mountaintops of the Giants).

(Mountaintops of the Giants). For defeating the Ulcerated Tree Spirit inside the Giants' Mountaintop Catacombs .

. For defeating the Red Wolf of the Champion inside Gelmir Hero's Grave .

. For defeating the Stray Mimic Tear inside the Hidden Path to the Haligtree (where you have to find and cross a hidden area).

What you need the Deathroots for in Elden Ring

You'll get the first hint about such a root from D, a character standing west of the Summonwater Village in Limgrave, who warns you about the Tibia Mariner in the village.

Defeat this little boss and collect your first root. Show it to D in the Roundtable Hold to continue his quest. He will mark a portal on your map that will take you to the Bestial Sanctum in Caelid. This location can also be reached on foot, but it is much quicker with the teleporter.

Give the Deathroots you find to Gurranq to receive special rewards. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

In this location you will meet Gurranq, the Beast Clergyman. He exchanges Deathroots for items, and especially some nice incantations. Each root you submit unlocks another reward. A rare Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone awaits you at the end.

Note: After four roots have been given, Gurranq will attack you. You have to fight him briefly and take some of his health so that he calms down again.

The Beast Eye trembles - what does this mean?

This is a hint from the game that a Deathroot is nearby. The Beast Eye is a reward from Gurranq for handing over the first Deathroot. Whenever it starts trembling, another root is not far away.

Can you farm Deathroots?

No, unfortunately you can't. There are no enemies that drop Deathroots, nor is there a recipe for making them with materials.

You can find nine Deathroots per playthrough and feed them to Gurranq. The beast will then disappear and you will have completed his quest.