How to complete Boc's quest in Elden Ring and where to find the Seamster

Boc the Seamster is a small demi-human in Elden Ring. When you first meet him, he's disguised as a tree, but if you answer his call for help, you'll find he has his own questline to complete. And as you may have guessed from his name, Boc is able to alter and customise your armour once you give him back his tools. So follow our step-by-step guide to complete his quest.

Where to find Boc

You meet Boc for the first time in Limgrave, at this spot next to the Birdseye Telescope, not far from the north side of Lake Agheel:

You'll find Boc marked at the yellow circle above in Limgrave. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

He stands there as a small tree or talking bush (whatever you want to call it) and babbles away as you approach. Roll against the tree once to unmask it. Talk to Boc and he will tell you about the demi-human settlement in the Coastal Cave, where he's been expelled from.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Exhaust all your dialogue options until he offers to get you something very valuable from this "cruel cave" as a reward.

Boc in the Coastal Cave

The second meeting takes place in the Coastal Cave, where he lies injured and moaning next to the Site of Grace. Defeat the Demi-Human Chiefs at the end of the cave, and you will receive the Sewing Needle as a reward. Talk to Boc again.

Boc will be lying on the ground next to the Coastal Cave's Site of Grace when you arrive. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Give Boc back his needle, talk to him again and rest. When you awaken, you'll find Boc has disappeared once more, and you'll find him next at the Site of Grace "Lake-Facing Cliffs" in Liurnia of the Lakes.

You can reach him here after the boss fight against Godrick, or by riding east around Stormveil Castle. Talk to him there, and he can now customise your armour.

You'll find Boc again near the Lake-Facing Cliffs Site of Grace, where he'll now customise your armour for you. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

His quest continues with the following three steps:

Obtain the Gold Sewing Needle from the Church of Vows (found in the east of Liurnia).

from the Church of Vows (found in the east of Liurnia). Purchase at least one piece of customisable "legendary" hero armour from Enia at the Roundtable Hold. Beware: only the armour of the demi-gods counts as legendary (Radahn, Morgott, etc.).

Talk to Melina about Boc at the Site of Grace "East Raya Lucaria Gate".

Give Boc the Gold Sewing Needle, as he'll need this to make adjustments to legendary armour (unfortunately, Rennala's clothing does not count, nor does Godrick's equipment).

Fourth encounter with Boc

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Boc will next appear at the Site of Grace "East Raya Lucaria Gate" after you have gained access to the Academy of Raya Lucaria (with the Academy Glintstone Key from the Meeting Place).

You should find him next to the aforementioned Site of Grace after it's been activated and you have rested there once. Afterwards, you can also talk to Melina about Boc at the Site of Grace to complete step three mentioned above.

Meeting at the Altus Plateau

Next, Boc ends up on the Altus Plateau. He is waiting next to the Site of Grace "Altus Highway Junction".

You'll find Boc on the Atlus Highway at the location marked by the yellow circle. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

This step is not so important for his quest as we don't learn anything new about him here, but he will do some more sewing if you want him to. Otherwise, that's it for this step.

Complete Boc's quest

You will then meet Boc at the Site of Grace "East Capital Rampart" within the Royal Capital Leyndell (which you must have access to).

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

If you haven't given him the Golden Needle yet, this is the place where he will stay put from now on, so hand over the needle to him if you haven't done so already. He will make some comments about his appearance, and ask for your opinion.

Whatever you say to him, he will express his desire to be reborn. The quest can now be completed in various ways: