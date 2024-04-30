How to complete First Customer quest in Stellar Blade

Completing the First Customer quest in Stellar Blade is something we highly recommend doing the moment it becomes available as one of the rewards for it will give you more customisation options for Eve.

This Stellar Blade side quest will task you with finding three important tools that the local hairstylist, Kasim, needs to be able to re-open Xion's hair salon. The slight insult to Eve's current hairstyle when you first meet Kasim aside, it's still a good idea to help him out and change your look up a bit.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to complete the First Customer quest in Stellar Blade including the Scissors, Dryer and Hair Straighteners locations in the Wasteland.

How to start the First Customer quest in Stellar Blade

To start the First Customer quest in Stellar Blade you need to have obtained the ranged weapon from Lily-Artemis during the main story and complete the 'Xion the Last Remaining City' quest. An exclamation mark should then appear outside Gwen's Hair Salon in Xion, indicating you can start the quest.

If this marker doesn't appear then try to complete a few other side quests around Xion first.

Once the indicator appears on your map, head to the front of Gwen's Hair Salon and a cutscene will begin where Eve speaks to Kasim. After this ends, head inside the shop and speak to Kasim again to start the First Customer quest.

You'll then need to head to the Wasteland to find the three items Kasim is missing for his business, Scissors, a Dryer and Hair Straighteners. Fortunately, all of them are quite close together. As you're in Xion we recommend using fast travel to get to the Wasteland if you can.

For all three items you need to head to the Wasteland Junkyard, which is near the Junkyard Supply Camp. We've marked its location on the map below for you, but you can find the area in the mid-to-south-east region:

Once you're here, locate the Supply Camp and stand with your back to it so that you're facing towards the Junkyard. This is where you need to begin for all three items. First up, Scissors.

Stellar Blade First Customer quest Scissors location

To find the Scissors for the First Customer quest in Stellar Blade you need to stand with your back to the Junkyard Supply Camp and look opposite you. You should see some shipping containers scattered here.

Walk over to them and jump on top of them, then look down into the large hole beneath you.

Carefully climb down into this hole and stand on the half submerged container at the bottom. Use the Drone to scan the area if you're struggling to find it, then interact with the container with R2 to investigate it. You will then find the Scissors inside it.

Stellar Blade First Customer quest Dryer location

To find the Dryer for the First Customer quest in Stellar Blade stand with your back to the Junkyard Supply Camp then look to your right. You should see an area closed off by a metal fence here.

Walk over to it then follow the fenceline to the left until you come to an opening in it.

Head inside this area and deal with the enemies lurking around in here. Then, with your back to the hole in the fence, head to the right side of the area to find the remains of a car. The Dryer will be on the ground where the front of the car should be. Remember to use your Drone to scan the area if you can't locate it.

Stellar Blade First Customer quest Hair Straighteners location

Finally, to find the Hair Straighteners for the First Customer quest in Stellar Blade stand with your back to the Junkyard Supply Camp. Then, follow the path to your right towards the Dryer location, then continue to follow the path around to the left here until you see a small area on your right filled with crates.

Now, stand and face the crate-filled area from its front entrance. The Hair Straighteners are in a crate in the back right corner of this area. Use your Drone to scan the area and the flammable barrels hidden underneath the crates will be highlighted. Do not destroy the barrels, but we do recommend destroying all of the other crates to collect various useful items.

Now that you've got all three items, return to Kasim in Xion to complete this quest and give Eve her first haircut!

Stellar Blade First Customer quest rewards explained

Here are the rewards for completing the First Customer quest in Stellar Blade:

x15 Advanced Polymer Material

x50 Polymer Material

x700 Gold

SP

Gwen's Hair Salon

Completing the First Customer quest will allow Kasim to open Gwen's Hair Salon in Xion. Here, for a fee and some materials, you can give Eve a brand new hairstyle and hair colour whenever you want to.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more customisation options for Eve, check out our page listing all of the Stellar Blade outfits and how to get them. Looking for more quests? Check out our Plan to Clean the Earth walkthrough or our Stolen Treasure walkthrough, both are worth completing while you're in Xion and the Wasteland.