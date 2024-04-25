Learning how to fast travel in Stellar Blade will make exploring each area far easier. Now, it's worth noting that to unlock a fast travel waypoint you will need to discover it through exploration, so even though the mechanic is available to you the minute you start the game you will need to put some work in to make the most of it.

EVE has a lot of ground to cover in Stellar Blade, and sometimes you'll want to go back to an area you've been to previously to search for things you may have missed or items that were inaccessible the first time you visited. This is where fast travel comes in.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to fast travel in Stellar Blade.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to Fast Travel in Stellar Blade

You can fast travel in Stellar Blade by interacting with phone boxes found at Supply Camps and significant points of interest across each destination. It's important to remember that Supply Camps are different to simple Camps and only the former will offer fast travel.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

When you find a phone box, interact with it with R2 and you'll be shown a list of the different destinations you can currently travel to. Select which one you want to go to, confirm your choice and you'll instantly be transported to it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Some larger open areas that you can explore, like the Wasteland, will have phone boxes dotted around the environment. If you don't spot these right away then you can always look out for a red telephone symbol on your screen. This will appear when you're near a fast travel point you've missed.

Follow the marker and press R2 to interact with the phone box to activate the waypoint.

How to fast travel in Settlements in Stellar Blade

When you get to places like Xion, fast travel can look a little different. You still use Phone boxes but this time they can be scattered across the settlement area and you will need to find them then pick them up to activate them as a fast travel point on your map.

Just like exploring in some open areas, when you're near a Phone that you've not activated, a red 'Phone' symbol will appear on your screen showing you where it is.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Then, as well as by picking up a Phone, you can swipe up on your touchpad to enter your map of the settlement area and hover your cursor over any of red phone symbols here (waypoints) to be instantly transported to them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Stellar Blade content, check out our page that show you how to open the Car Park door on Eidos 7 and our guide to figuring out the Monorail power puzzle solution.