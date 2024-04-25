Stellar Blade Monorail power puzzle solution
How to power up the Monorail on Eidos 7.
Solving the Monorail power puzzle in Stellar Blade can cause a bit of a headache on Eidos 7. EVE has just spent a while battling through different viscious Naytiba and now they've got to figure out a technical puzzle to get a smooth ride to the next area.
The Monorail on Eidos 7 is out of action when you reach it as part of the Scavenger Adam quest in Stellar Blade, and getting it to work again is a little trickier than putting a plug back into the right place. This time you need to get some numbers in a very specific order.
Without further ado, we're here to show you how to solve the Monorail power puzzle on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade.
Stellar Blade Monorail power puzzle solution
To solve the Monorail power puzzle on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade you need to order the numbers in a way where each power bar on the screen is filled to maximum capacity. Once they are full, the Monorail will be powered on and you can ride it to the next area.
This is the solution for the Stellar Blade Monorail power puzzle on Eidos 7 from left to right:
- 1st Slot - Three
- 2nd Slot - Eight
- 3rd Slot - Empty
- 4th Slot - Six
- 5th Slot - Empty
- 6th Slot - One
We've also shown the solution in the image below:
That's it for now! If you're looking for more Stellar Blade content, check out our page showing you how to power the Memory Tower on Eidos 7.