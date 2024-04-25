Powering the Memory Tower on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade takes a bit of detective work. Luckily, the Naytiba seem to have taken the day off in this area so you can explore your surroundings without the worry of imminent death.

After spending some time on Eidos 7 for the Scavenger Adam quest in Stellar Blade you will eventually find yourself at a large Memory Tower. However, you will need to power it up to open the door and head inside.

That's where we come in. We're here to show you how to power the Memory Tower on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade, plus where to find the Code and Fusion Cell.

On this page:

How to power the Memory Tower on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade

To power the Memory Tower on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade you need to find the power control room, then find a Fusion Cell to insert into the power module here. However, the Fusion Cell is hiding behind a locked door and a Code.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

How to find the Memory Tower Code and Fusion Cell on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade

Your first step to finding the Fusion Cell for the Memory Tower is to track down the Code that's sitting on a body near the Tower itself. This will be crucial in a minute.

To find the Code, face the Memory Tower from the area entrance then look to the left of it. Use your Drone to scan the area and it should highlight a 'Human' here. Walk up to them and use R2 to investigate them to learn the Code.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Then, you need to go down to the Memory Tower power control room which is down the stairs to the left of the 'Human' you just searched and look for the door opposite the main power center.

To open this door, interact with it and input the code nuak0k (λμαkθk) which is the one you've just picked up:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

The door will open and you can then collect the Fusion Cell at the top of the stairs.

Once you've got this, insert it into the power module beside the door you've just opened and the Memory Tower will now have power!

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Stellar Blade content then check out our pages showing you all of the Crane ID Card locations and how to solve the Crane Puzzle.