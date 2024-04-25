While exploring Eidos 7 you will need to figure out how to make the Crane Bridge in Stellar Blade, otherwise you will find yourself stuck in the Construction Area - a delapidated place filled with Naytiba.

However, before you can attempt this Stellar Blade puzzle you need to find all the Crane ID locations for EVE to be able to operate the control unit. Once you've got all of them, you can embark on your quest to create a makeshift bridge to the next area.

Without further ado, we're here to show you the Stellar Blade Crane Puzzle solution on Eidos 7.

How to make the Crane bridge on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade

To make the Crane bridge on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade you need to use the Crane Control Unit to line up the two large beams connected to the Cranes to create a pathway to the next area. Now, there are multiple arrangements you can create to make a bridge here, but we're going to go through the easiest way we've found of doing it.

When you interact with the Crane Control unit, you'll have three viewing options that you can skip through with R1. We found that the easiest viewing angle was number two, the overhead option.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

At the bottom of the screen you should be able to see the controls for the Cranes. These are the controls shown from left to right:

Triangle - Select Crane to move

- Select Crane to move L - Move (Forward/Back/Left/Right)

- Move (Forward/Back/Left/Right) R - Change Height (Raise/Lower)

- Change Height (Raise/Lower) Square - Reset

- Reset Circle - Exit

Now, before you make the bridge we're going to take you on a sneaky detour to get a hidden loot box. Take control of the Crane on the left side of your screen and then move it to the left so that it's in line with the seemingly solid wall to the left of the next area's entrance.

Then, use L to move the crane towards the top of your screen to smash it into the wall. This will destroy it and reveal the hidden loot crate!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

To get to the loot crate, exit the Crane puzzle controls and go through the archway to the right of the unit (when your back is to it). Then, follow the path around to the left towards a building. When you hit the building, follow the path to the right and you'll see some crates that you can climb to get to the loot box.

Now, to make the Crane bridge on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade you need to align the beams in such a way that EVE can use them as a path to safely get across the large gap. To start with, take control of the crane on the right side of the screen with Triangle then move it along so it's in line with the small box peeking up from the bottom of your screen.

Switch viewing angles with R1 to check the position. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Here, feel free to switch camera angles with R1 to see how much you need to raise or lower the beam so that EVE will be able to safely jump on it.

Then, take control of the crane on the left side and use the controls to get this beam as close as you can to the one you've just moved. Make sure the beam you're controlling is closer to the entrance of the next area so that EVE can safely dismount it.

Below, you can find the easiest beam alignment for creating a bridge:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

How to reach the Crane bridge on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade

Once you've made your bridge exit the Crane Control unit. With your back to the unit, look to your right and you should see a small archway through the structure here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Walk through this and then look to your right. You should see some stacked shipping containers that lead up to another platform. Climb these.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Here, depending on your bridge height, you can climb up once more to jump onto the closest beam or you can simply jump from the level you're on.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Stellar Blade content, check out our page showing you the Simple Puzzle code solution and our Lost Ark walkthrough.