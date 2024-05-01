Stellar Blade Underground Sewer Elevator Code and Fusion Cell location

To open the Underground Sewer Elevator on Matrix 11 in Stellar Blade you need to find both a Code and a Fusion Cell. Each are pretty well hidden and guarded by a few dangerous Naytiba, but they're all in the area surrounding the Elevator so you don't need to venture far.

You will need to find both items to solve this Stellar Blade puzzle as it's a key part of allowing Eve to move forward during the main story events on Matrix 11.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to find the Code and Fusion Cell for the Underground Sewer Elevator in Stellar Blade.

Stellar Blade Underground Sewer Elevator Code location

The first thing you need to collect is a Code. To find the Underground Sewer Elevator code in Stellar Blade you need to use the ladder near the entrance to the Elevator area to get down to the lower level that's partially covered in water.

There are several Naytiba down here, deal with them however you want to before you move on to the next step. They will kill you if you let your guard down so its best to get rid of them first.

Use your Drone to scan the level you're on and several bodies should be highlighted.

The code is on the body that's kneeling by one that's submerged in the water.

The code is ekakqz (εkαkδΣ).

Stellar Blade Underground Sewer Elevator Fusion Cell location

Now that you've got the code you can move on to looking for the Fusion Cell. To find the Underground Sewer Elevator Fusion Cell in Stellar Blade you need to use the ladder you previously came down to get back up to the entrance level of this area.

When here, stand with your back to the entrance of the area and look left. You should see a corridor here but it's not as safe as it looks. Walk into the corridor here and then, once you have the Naytiba's attention, run back out to the entrance platform and they will follow you.

Battle the Naytiba here as they're heavy hitters and trying to fight them in the corridor is likely to get Eve killed. On this small platform you at least have room to move and dodge incoming blows.

Once you've dealt with the Naytiba head back into the corridor and walk to the far end of it to find a crate. Input the code ekakqz (εkαkδΣ) to open it and retrieve the Fusion Cell.

Then, all you have to do is head back down to the lower level to put the Fusion Cell into the power center next to the Elevator and it will power up.

Then, all you have to do is head back down to the lower level to put the Fusion Cell into the power center next to the Elevator and it will power up.