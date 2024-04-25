You'll need to find all Crane ID Card locations in Stellar Blade if you want to continue your journey on Eidos 7. The Cards are used to give EVE access the control unit that will allow her to solve the Crane bridge puzzle to get to the next area.

However, as you've probably already learned from your Stellar Blade adventures, finding items you need is rarely simple. The Cards are scattered across the Construction Area, and searching for them will take time, a bit of detective work, and you facing several angry Naytiba.

Without further ado, we're here to show you all Crane ID Card locations in Stellar Blade.

All Crane ID Card locations in Stellar Blade

There are three Crane ID cards for you to find on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade. Luckily, they're all in the same area in the Construction Site you're currently in. Before we go into detail, we highly recommend using the Supply Camp near the Crane Control unit to rest EVE and save your progress - quite a few Naytiba will stand in your way.

Now, here are all of the Crane ID card locations in Stellar Blade;

ID Card Location One

From the Crane Control Unit look west and face the building opposite you here, it has an elevator on the outside and the Crane Control Unit should be on your left. Scan with your Drone to make the compass appear at the top of your screen to help you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Head over to this building and attempt to use the elevator on the outside of it, however this will not work.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

You then need to walk into the lower floor of the building via the large hole to the left of the elevator. There will be several Naytiba in here so get ready. Once you've entered the building via this hole, follow the path around to the right to locate a Generator.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Interact with this with R2 to power it on, then head back outside and ride the elevator up to the top floor.

The Crane ID Card is in the crate on your right when you exit the elevator.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

ID Card Location Two

From the Crane Control Unit look east to face a building with sheeting/covers hanging on the side of it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Head over here and use the ramp to the right of the broken elevator to climb up to the first floor. Be careful, after the pole swing a Naytiba is waiting to ambush you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Once you've dealt with them and are on the first floor, look to your right and you should see a large hole in the ceiling. Climb up this and onto the next floor where, again, more Naytibas are waiting.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Deal with them then find the massive hole in the wall opposite the hole you just arrived through. Stand on the edge of this hole then look up and to your left, you should see a pole to swing on. Use this to climb up to the next level.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Once you're on the next level, follow the path around to your left to defeat the awaiting Naytibas in the room here.

The Crane ID Card is in the crate on your left on the far side of this room.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

ID Card Location Three

From the Crane Control Unit turn and look north northwest, scan with your Drone and the final marker should appear on your compass at the top of your screen. It will be leading you to a building that is set back behind a courtyard.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Follow the marker into the courtyard area with a large statue of someone riding a horse. Yet more Naytiba are waiting for you. Deal with them, then look north to look at the building with a large archway in it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Go through this archway but get ready, two rather strong Naytiba are lurking in here. Defeat them (or run past if you think you can) and climb up the makeshift ramp on the far rear side of the area. It's marked with yellow paint if you're stuck.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Follow the path laid out by this ramp to get to the ladder on the right and climb up to the next floor. Another Naytiba awaits you at the top, defeat them and then use your Drone to scan the floor. Look around you and the Drone should have picked up the Crate's location.

A Naytiba is guarding it, so once you get close to the Crate you'll need to defeat them before you can open it.

The Crane ID Card is in this final crate.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Stellar Blade content, check out our page showing you the Simple Puzzle code solution and our Lost Ark walkthrough.