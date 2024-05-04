The Thermal Detonator and Wookie Bowcaster in Lego Fortnite are two weapons that can help you bring pain to the Rebels or defeat the ever-present Empire.

As with most items you can make in Lego Fortnite, you need to unlock the recipes for each of these weapons and then hunt for specific materials before you can even think about acquiring them.

That's where we come in! We're here to show you how to get the Thermal Detonator and Wookie Bowcaster in Lego Fortnite.

On this page:

How to get the Thermal Detonator in Lego Fortnite

To get the Thermal Detonator in Lego Fortnite you need to unlock its recipe by having Durasteel in your inventory. Once you've got it, you then need to make sure you have the remaining required materials.

This is the recipe for crafting a Thermal Detonator in Lego Fortnite:

x2 Durasteel

x1 Blast Core

Once you've got enough materials, head over to your Rebel Workbench and select the 'Thermal Detonator' recipe from the workbench menu on the left side of your screen. Then, simply use the prompted command to craft the weapon favoured by elite Bounty Hunters.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

How to get the Wookie Bowcaster in Lego Fortnite

To get a Wookie Bowcaster in Lego Fortnite you need to unlock its recipe by having Durasteel to your inventory. Then, you can start collecting the remaining items you need to make it.

These are the materials you will need to make the Wookie Bowcaster recipe in Lego Fortnite:

x10 Durasteel

x3 Cut Sapphire

x3 Cut Amber

x1 Power Cell

When you've collected all the materials, head to your Rebel Workbench and select the 'Wookie Bowcaster' recipe from the menu on the left side of your screen. If you've got everything correct, use the prompted the command in the bottom right corner of your screen to craft this Wookie weapon.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

That's it for now! If you need more help assisting the Rebels, check out our page showing you how to get the DL-44 and E-11 Blasters.