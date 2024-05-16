Rap star Doja Cat says only "horrible and garbage" players use Fortnite's most over-powered weapon

US rapper Doja Cat has fired off a series of social media posts blasting "horrible" and "garbage" Fortnite players who use the game's powerful (many would say over-powered) Chains of Hades weapon.

The Grammy Award-winning artist, whose hits include Say So, Paint the Town Red and Kiss Me More, posted a series of messages complaining about the Fortnite weapon in quick succession yesterday. A warning: Doja Cat uses extremely strong language which we reproduce below.

For the uninitiated, the Chains of Hades are a Greek god-themed whip weapon available this season with two uses: yoinking far-off players towards you, then following up with a blistering series of close-up swipes. They are really annoying... unless it's you using them.

Writing on social media platform X (cached by Google), Doja Cat had the following insight to share:

"If you're horrible and garbage at Fortnite make sure you grab a Chains of Hades whip to pass the time. Dumb cunts.

"If Fortnite knew what was good for them they'd get rid of Chains of Hades," she followed up with, two minutes later.

Responding to a fan who replied and said the Chains of Hades were their favourite weapon, Doja Cat concluded: "Because you're terrible."

Doja Cat is no stranger to Fortnite, and streams playing the game.

The artist is also featured in Fortnite via several songs featured in emotes ("Say So" was ubiquitous for a time, while the popular Joy skin - the game's first representation of a character with vitiligo - samples another Doja Cat track for its built-in emote).

Fortnite is even name-dropped in one of Doja Cat's tracks, Agora Hills. ('Cause love is pain, but I need this shit (Yeah) / We fuck too good when the bean kicks in / Like Fortnite, I'ma need your skin (Yeah) / Don't give a fuck where the penis been (Uh)').

So there's that.

Earlier this week, Fortnite developer Epic Games said it would appeal a €1.1m fine from the Dutch consumer regulator over "unfair commercial practices aimed at children".