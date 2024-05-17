The Wuthering Waves release date is nearly here! Though, it's important to note that it is slightly different depending on which region you live in and, at the time of writing, we're still waiting for a Wuthering Waves release time to be confirmed.

Wuthering Waves sees you play as characters known as Resonators as they attempt to combat Tact Discords - monsters who emerged on Earth after an event known as The Lament. If you're going to be playing on PC, we recommend knowing the Wuthering Waves system requirements.

Below you'll learn more about Wuthering Waves' release date and time, along with which platforms Wuthering Waves will be released on. If you're planning on playing, don't forget to pre-register for Wuthering Waves to earn some pre-registration rewards either!



Wuthering Waves release date and time Wuthering Waves will be released on Wednesday 22nd May in West Coast US regions according to the game's official X (formally Twitter) account where a PT region release date is listed. The artwork attached to the PT release date from the Wuthering Waves X account. | Image credit: Kuro Games Outside of the PT regions, the German and Japanese Wuthering Waves X accounts have confirmed that the game will be released on Thursday 23rd May in European and Japanese regions. This may also be the same for other regions. Das Open-World-Action-RPG Wuthering Waves wird am 23. Mai 2024 (CET) auf PC, iOS, Android und im Epic Games Store veröffentlicht. Die Voranmeldung ist jetzt auf verschiedenen Plattformen geöffnet!

Jetzt zur Voranmeldung: https://t.co/dKuEPP9kHv

UK Apple Store release date. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games A good way to check when exactly Wuthering Waves will be released in your region is to visit the Apple's App Store's page for the game. In the UK, this page lists Wuthering Waves release date as being on Thursday 23rd May. This matches the date stated by the German Wuthering Waves X account and does seem to be correct since the current UK time zone (BST) is only an hour behind European time (CET). It's important to note that we're still waiting on an official release time for Wuthering Waves from Kuro Games. We do know, however, it's having a simultaneous global release. With this knowledge and the different release dates in mind, we can make a small guess that Wuthering Waves will be available in PT regions at or after 4pm. A time of 4pm (PT) would line up with midnight in the UK (BST), 1am (CEST) in Europe and 7pm in the East Coast US (EDT). Though please keep in mind this is speculation based on me staring at my favourite time convertor for too long... Make sure to pre-register for Wuthering Waves while you wait, so you can benefit from the pre-registration rewards! Image credit: Kuro Games