How to get DL-44 and E-11 Blasters in Lego Fortnite
Plus, their fire rate and ammunition capacity.
You can now make a DL-44 Blaster and an E-11 Blaster in Lego Fortnite to boost your weapon collection with galactic power. Rebels and the Empire have, quite literally, crashed into your world as part of the Star Wars 2024 event and some of their weapons have arrived with them!
As with most things you need to make in Lego Fortnite, it's not as easy as it first sounds. Both of the Blasters are Epic tier weapons and, as you may suspect, some of the materials needed to make them are quite time-consuming to get. However, they are worth the effort, especially if you want to take on the Imperial Forces.
Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get a DL-44 and E-11 Blaster in Lego Fortnite.
On this page:
How to get a DL-44 Blaster in Lego Fortnite
To unlock the recipe for a DL-44 Blaster in Lego Fortnite you need to have Durasteel in your inventory. This Blaster has unlimited ammo but a slow fire rate. Its durability will decrease each time you fire it, so we recommend being selective with when and where you use it.
Once you've unlocked the recipe, you will need the following materials to make a DL-44 Blaster:
- x6 Durasteel
- x1 Power Cell
- x2 Cut Ruby
When you've got enough materials, head to your Rebel Workbench and select the DL-44 recipe from the left side of your menu. If you've gathered the correct items, use the prompted 'Craft' commmand at the bottom of the menu to make the Blaster.
How to get an E-11 Blaster in Lego Fortnite
To unlock the recipe for an E-11 Blaster in Lego Fortnite you need to have Scrap Durasteel in your inventory. The E-11 has unlimited ammo and a fast fire rate, but its durability will decrease each time you use it.
Once you've obtained the recipe, you will need the following materials to make an E-11 Blaster:
- x10 Plastoid
- x3 Scrap Durasteel
- x1 Cut Ruby
- x1 Power Cell
When you've got the required materials, head to your Rebel Workbench and select the 'E-11 Blaster' recipe from the left side of the workbench menu. Then, use the prompted 'Craft' command in the bottom right corner of the menu to make your Blaster.
That's it! Now, go and help those Rebels!