You'll need to know how to build a Rebel Workbench in Lego Fortnite if you want to help the Rebels and keep the Empire from taking over your perfectly crafted world.

However, in true Lego Fortnite style, you will need to go through a few different steps before you can even think of creating a Rebel Workbench but we're here to help.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get Plastoid and how to build a Rebel Workbench in Lego Fortnite.

How to build a Rebel Workbench in Lego Fortnite

To build a Rebel Workbench in Lego Fortnite you need to unlock its recipe by adding Plastoid to your inventory and by visiting the Rebel Village at least once. If you're not sure how to get Plastoid then don't worry, we've gone into detail about this in the next section.

Once you have Plastoid in your inventory, you'll need the following materials for the Rebel Workbench recipe:

x5 Wood

x8 Plastoid

When you've got all the required materials, open your 'Build' menu and then select the 'Rebel Workbench' option underneath the Utility tab. Then simply choose where you want your workbench to live, we recommend somewhere sheltered so you can use it in bad weather, and build it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

How to get Plastoid in Lego Fortnite

To get Plastoid in Lego Fortnite you will need to destroy Empire or Rebel debris dotted around crash sites and camps. Essentially, most items made of galactic materials can carry Plastoid so it's worth destroying any items you don't want to keep.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

However, if you're feeling brave, you can attack Stormtroopers and they may drop Plastoid upon perishing.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

