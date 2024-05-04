Knowing how to get Durasteel in Lego Fortnite is crucial as it's a key component of the several Galactic weapons added as part of the Star Wars 2024 event.

As with most materials in Lego Fortnite, obtaining this one takes a bit of effort if you don't have the right tool for it. You'll also need to find Scrap Durasteel before you can even think about making its more refined relative.

Don't worry too much though, we're here to show you how to get Scrap Durasteel and Durasteel in Lego Fortnite.

How to get Scrap Durasteel in Lego Fortnite

To get Scrap Durasteel in Lego Fortnite you need to destroy Galactic items. They can be either Rebel or Imperial - both types can drop this material. You'll be able to get your first bits of this material when you visit the Rebel Village and work with Captain Bravara to build it up.

If you're feeling brave, you can also attack Stormtroopers at Imperial crash sites. They can drop Scrap Durasteel or Plastoid - they're both useful items so it's worth the risk if you don't want to destroy anything else.

Now that you've got Scrap Durasteel, you can move on to making the more refined Durasteel.

How to get Durasteel in Lego Fortnite

To get Durasteel in Lego Fortnite you need to have Scrap Durasteel and a Metal Smelter.

This is the recipe for building a Metal Smelter:

x15 Brightcore - Can be found in Lava Caves growing near the Lava.

x35 Obsidian Slab

x3 Blast Core - Can be found by defeating Blasters around the Dry Valley Biome.

For us, the Metal Smelter recipe unlocked after obtaining Brightcore with a level eight Village.

Once you've got one, open the Metal Smelter recipe menu and select the 'Durasteel' recipe from the menu on the left side of the screen. You will need two pieces of Scrap Durasteel to make one piece of Durasteel.

Then, input the amount of Scrap Durasteel you want to convert at the beginning of the processing bar at the top of the menu:

As soon as you put something into the first section the Smelter will begin to process it. When the processing bar reaches the right side of the screen you will be prompted to 'take all'. Follow this command to collect your hard-earned Durasteel!

Now that you've got both of these sturdy Galactic metals, check out our page showing you how to get the DL-44 and E-11 Blaster or our page on how to make the Thermal Detonator and Wookie Bowcaster instead.