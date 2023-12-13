Cut Amber in Lego Fortnite is a product you can make by harvesting Rough Amber from a specific environment in your world. It took us a while to find the right biome for gathering this material, so be prepared to run around for a while.

Also, before you can get this material in Lego Fortnite you will need to build a Gem Cutter machine. To do this, you will need to spend some time exploring and gathering even more items - it's a lot of work to get Cut Amber but it's worth it in the end.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to get Rough Amber and how to get Cut Amber in Lego Fortnite.

How to get Rough Amber in Lego Fortnite

To get Rough Amber in Lego Fortnite you need to locate the Dry Valley (or desert) biome. In our world, we spawned in the Grasslands area and had to spend a while running to the south east portion of our map to find the Dry Valley biome.

You will also need an Uncommon Pickaxe or higher to be able to harvest Rough Amber.

When you get to the Dry Valley biome you may suffer from the heat. You can counter this by putting your feet in some of the bodies of water dotted around, eating a Snow Berry, using a Cool-Headed Charm. Also, you can avoid the heat by visiting the area at night, dawn or dusk.

In the Dry Valley you need to look around the tall rocks for semi-glowing yellow formations growing on them - this is Amber. They will usually be quite high up on these rocks, so you will need to build steps to reach them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

Once you can reach the Amber, whack it with your Pickaxe several times until it shatters into smaller pieces you can pick up. You now have Rough Amber.

How to get Cut Amber in Lego Fortnite

To get Cut Amber in Lego Fortnite you need Rough Amber and a Gem Cutter.

To make a Gem Cutter in Lego Fortnite you will need:

x20 Marble Slabs

x5 Rough Amber

x5 Sand Claws - Gathered from Wolves in Desert Biome.

- Gathered from Wolves in Desert Biome. x3 Sand Shells - Gathered from Rollers in Desert Biome.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

Once you've built one of these, interact with it and select the 'Cut Amber' recipe on the left side of the materials menu:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

Confirm that you want to make this recipe and then use the 'Add' option at the top of the screen to put in the amount of Rough Amber you want to turn into Cut Amber. Once you've started putting pieces in, the machine will automatically start.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

Once your Cut Amber is ready, you can use the prompted command at the end of the processing bar at the top of the Gem Cutter menu to collect your material.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

