How to build a Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite

How to build this useful item for your village.

blurred background of a wolf attacking a cow with a lego spinning wheel item on top with a white outline
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games and Lego
Guide by Jessica Orr
You need to build a Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite as part of the questline to get the free Trailblazer Tai skin and other cosmetics.

It's good to know how to do this for your crafting needs in Lego Fortnite outside of this quest too, as you need the Spinning Wheel to make resources like thread and rope.

Whether you need the materials from the Spinning Wheel, or you just want to complete the challenge for a free skin, we've went over how to build a Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite below.

How to build a Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite

To build a Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite you need:

  • 8 planks
  • 5 wooden rods
  • 5 wood
  • 5 wolf claws

To get the recipe to build a Spinning Wheel, you have to build other essential items like the Crafting Bench and Lumber Mill. If you still don't see the option to build a Spinning Wheel after this, then you might have to invite an NPC to your village or make items like the Pickaxe or Axe first.

menu showing the resource needed to build a spinning wheel in fortnite lego with a lego character placing the wheel on a grassy area in the middle
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games and Lego

Keep in mind that if you're building a spinning wheel in Lego Fortnite to complete a quest for the Trailblazer Tai skin, then you need to make sure you're on a Survival world, not a Sandbox world.

You should also make sure you've toggled enemies on while creating a world, as you need wolves to spawn to get wolf claws easily.

menu of choosing to toggle enemies on in the survival mode of fortnite lego
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games and Lego

Wood is found all over grassy areas and by cutting down trees with an Axe, but to make planks and wooden rods you need to use the Lumber Mill, and to build a Lumber Mill you need:

  • 8 wood
  • 15 granite

Place your wood in the Lumber Mill when you build it to make your planks and wooden rods, then hold down the 'Remove All' button to collect your converted resources.

menu of making wooden rods at the spinning wheel in fortnite lego
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games and Lego

Next, it's time to get those wolf claws. Remember, you need to have enemies toggled on while in a Survival World to get wolves to spawn. We also recommend activating the 'Visualise Sound Effects' option in the audio settings to get a marker on screen whenever a wolf is close.

To help kill the wolves quicker, you should craft a Shortsword before venturing out to find them. As long as enemies are toggled on, you shouldn't have to travel too far to find the two wolves required to get enough claws. Try searching for other animals if you can't see wolves, as wolves like to hunt.

a lego character running towards a lego wolf chasing a cow on a grassy field
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games and Lego

Lastly, if you happen to spawn in a world covered mostly in water, then we recommend quitting that world and creating another one until you spawn in the 'grasslands' biome to ensure you have plenty of resources to find. You can check to see what biome you're in by bringing up the map.

the map menu of fortnite lego with a white arrow pointing to the word 'grasslands'
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games and Lego

Hope you're enjoying the rest of Lego Fortnite!

