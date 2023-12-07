You need to build a Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite as part of the questline to get the free Trailblazer Tai skin and other cosmetics.

It's good to know how to do this for your crafting needs in Lego Fortnite outside of this quest too, as you need the Spinning Wheel to make resources like thread and rope.

Whether you need the materials from the Spinning Wheel, or you just want to complete the challenge for a free skin, we've went over how to build a Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite below.

How to build a Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite

To build a Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite you need:

8 planks

5 wooden rods

5 wood

5 wolf claws

To get the recipe to build a Spinning Wheel, you have to build other essential items like the Crafting Bench and Lumber Mill. If you still don't see the option to build a Spinning Wheel after this, then you might have to invite an NPC to your village or make items like the Pickaxe or Axe first.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games and Lego

Keep in mind that if you're building a spinning wheel in Lego Fortnite to complete a quest for the Trailblazer Tai skin, then you need to make sure you're on a Survival world, not a Sandbox world.

You should also make sure you've toggled enemies on while creating a world, as you need wolves to spawn to get wolf claws easily.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games and Lego

Wood is found all over grassy areas and by cutting down trees with an Axe, but to make planks and wooden rods you need to use the Lumber Mill, and to build a Lumber Mill you need:

8 wood

15 granite

Place your wood in the Lumber Mill when you build it to make your planks and wooden rods, then hold down the 'Remove All' button to collect your converted resources.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games and Lego

Next, it's time to get those wolf claws. Remember, you need to have enemies toggled on while in a Survival World to get wolves to spawn. We also recommend activating the 'Visualise Sound Effects' option in the audio settings to get a marker on screen whenever a wolf is close.

To help kill the wolves quicker, you should craft a Shortsword before venturing out to find them. As long as enemies are toggled on, you shouldn't have to travel too far to find the two wolves required to get enough claws. Try searching for other animals if you can't see wolves, as wolves like to hunt.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games and Lego

Lastly, if you happen to spawn in a world covered mostly in water, then we recommend quitting that world and creating another one until you spawn in the 'grasslands' biome to ensure you have plenty of resources to find. You can check to see what biome you're in by bringing up the map.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games and Lego

Hope you're enjoying the rest of Lego Fortnite!