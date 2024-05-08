How to complete D, Hunter of the Dead quest in Elden Ring

The warrior D in Elden Ring - his title is Hunter of the Dead - understandably hates the undead like nothing else. The name is also a nice nod to Vampire Hunter D and its main character from the books, manga and anime, but that's just by the by.

His personal questline in Elden Ring begins in Limgrave, where you will meet him west of Summonwater Village (east of the Stormhill Shack).

First meeting

Go to this place and talk to him. He warns you about 'those who live in death', referring to the Tibia Mariner in the village. He also mentions Deathroots for the first time.

Enter the village a little further east, beat the Mariner, and you will receive a Deathroot.

After this, D retreats to the Roundtable Hold, where he sits in the room with the round table.

Second meeting

Go to the Roundtable Hold and talk to D again. After showing him the Deathroot, he mentions the beast clergyman Gurranq, who is in the Bestial Sanctum in Caelid. He marks the location on your map in return.

You will find this portal not far from the Third Church of Marika, hidden behind some bushes. It will take you directly to the refuge.

After you have been to see Gurranq, D will be unlocked as a merchant where you can study incantations (Litany of Proper Death and Order's Blade).

During the course of Sorcerer Rogier's questline, you will receive a letter (after Rogier's death) lying next to his body in the Roundtable Hold. It mentions D's younger twin brother, as well as his whereabouts: near the Siofra Aqueduct in the Eternal City of Nokron.

The aim of Fia and Rogier's quest is to find the owner of the Weathered Dagger. That would be D.

Give this dagger to D when you have it, reload the area in the Roundtable Hold, and a previously unknown room at the back of the Hold should become accessible. Inside you will find D's Bell Bearing and the Twinned Set of armour.

Find D's twin brother

You'll meet his brother - just as Rogier's letter announced - in the aqueduct at Siofra. He is crouching directly in front of the arena where you will face the Valiant Gargoyle.

Interact with him (you can also give him the Twinned Set armour) and receive the gesture: Inner Order. D's twin brother also appears at the end of Fia's questline in the Deeproot Depths and gives you the Inseparable Sword.

Alternatively, you can also kill D near the Summonwater Village during the first encounter, bag the armour and give it to his brother. However, he will then become aggressive when you reload the area or game.

This ends D's quest. Incidentally, you can summon him for the following boss battles during the course of the game: