Shiny Bounsweet, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Tsareena’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Bounsweet, the Fruit Pokémon, is the focus of May's Community Day in Pokémon Go, making this the second month in a row where a Grass-type Pokémon has been spotlighted. (And the third time this year when you think back to January's Rowlet Community Day.)

It's not hard to see why Bounsweet is categorised as the Fruit Pokémon as its design is heavily inspired by mangosteen fruit. Seriously, look at a mangosteen and then look at Bounsweet. They're exactly the same apart from the fact that Bounsweet has a face. (If your mangosteen has a face, I highly suggest you get in contact with a scientist.) You can even see the inspiration come through in Bounsweet's name.

Name etymology aside, Bounsweet will be spawning far more frequently during this Community Day in Pokémon Go. This makes it the perfect time to catch a 100% IV Bounsweet. You can then evolve this Bounsweet into a powerful Tsareena, which is why it's a good idea to know Tsareena's best moveset. Since this Community Day also marks the release of shiny Bounsweet, you might even find a shiny Bounsweet with perfect 100% stats.

Alongside a mass of Bounsweets, there's also the regular round of Community Day bonuses with the reduced Hatch Distance bonus making a return.

Bounsweet 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go May's Community Day is the perfect opportunity to catch a Bounsweet with perfect IV stats. 'Perfect', of course, means two things in Pokémon Go. First, there's the maxed out 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 needed for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using these three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is usually only ever the best version of itself in the Master League, raids and Team Rocket battles. Of course, you can't see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, so it helps to know the CPs that a perfect Bounsweet will spawn with. If you're at Level 30 (or above), you'll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Bounsweet: Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 403 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 470 CP The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we've kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will be different if you're currently below Level 30. If you want to run Tsareena in the Go Battle League, you're looking for different stats: A perfect Great League Tsareena is 0/15/13, reaching 1499 CP at Level 19.

A perfect Ultra League Tsareena is 0/15/15, reaching 2499 CP at Level 33.

A perfect Master League Tsareena is 15/15/15, reaching 3351 CP at Level 50. Tsareena does best in the Master League, but it's still not the best choice for a Grass-type counter. We also don't recommend running it in either the Great or Ultra League. Tsareena sits far down in the meta for both of these leagues, meaning you're far better off picking a different Grass-type Pokémon. Image credit: Niantic

Bounsweet evolution chart: What does Bounsweet evolve into? Bounsweet keeps to the traditional three-stage evolution pattern many Pokémon have. In Pokémon Go, you need to have 25 Bounsweet Candy to evolve a Bounsweet into Steenee and then an additional 100 Candy to evolve that into Tsareena. The increased number of Bounsweet spawns coupled with the double catch candy bonuses will easily help you gather the candy you need for these evolutions. Though, if you want more, you can use Pinap Berries and have a Grass-type Pokémon Mega Evolved, like Venusaur, to further increase your candy yield. Image credit: Niantic Bounsweet's design is inspired by mangosteen, also known as purple mangosteen, which is a type of evergreen tree found on islands in southeast Asia. Steeene and Tsareena's designs continue to reflect this inspiration as they develop like how a mangosteen flower blossoms. The official Pokédex offers more insight into these three Pokémon: Bounsweet - Its sweat is sweet, like syrup made from boiled-down fruit. Because of this Bounsweet was highly valued in the past, when sweeteners were scarce.

- Its sweat is sweet, like syrup made from boiled-down fruit. Because of this Bounsweet was highly valued in the past, when sweeteners were scarce. Steenee - Steenee spreads a sweet scene that makes others feel invigorated. The same scent is popular for antiperspirants.

- Steenee spreads a sweet scene that makes others feel invigorated. The same scent is popular for antiperspirants. Tsareena - The Pokémon is proud and aggressive. However, it is said that a Tsareena will instantly become calm if someone touches the crown on its calyx. Well I'm glad that sweat is only mentioned in Bounsweet's Pokédex description. Though the suggestion that people were drinking it simply to enjoy something sweet is rather uncomfortable... I guess we can technically add Bounsweet to the list of Pokémon which are eaten by people. Thankfully, people are only after Steenee for its scent. (Even if it's still harvested for human use in some form.) Tsareena's pride does mark a significant shift in the contents of these entries - maybe it's rather angry at how it's been used by people during its past evolutions. All members of the Bounsweet evolution line are Grass-type Pokémon. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Tsareena moves and best moveset recommendations for Pokémon Go When it comes to Tsareena's best moveset in Pokémon Go, we recommend having Magical Leaf as its Fast Move and Grass Knot as its Charged Move. This does set you up with a full Grass-type Pokémon, but it will suit you well for both offensive and defensive play. If you fancy changing up this moveset, then we recommend teaching Tsareena Triple Axel as its Charged Move or having it as the second Charged Move. (Remember, you will need to unlock the second Charged Move first.) This will give Tsareena an Ice-type attack, expanding the amount of Pokémon it will have an advantage over. While High Jump Kick, Tsareena's exclusive move, is debuting as part of May's Community Day, PokéMiners have already found its stats. The bad news is it's highly unlikely High Jump Kick will have any impact on Tsareena's place in meta due to how low down this Pokémon already is. It's also important to note that, while High Jump Kick does pack a bit of a punch, there's also a 10% chance using it will debuff your defence and this can occur four times. An act which could easily lead to Tsareena's quick defeat. For this reason, even though it's yet to see proper in-game action, you're probably best avoiding High Jump Kick. Image credit: Niantic Tsareena's full moveset in Pokémon Go is: Tsareena Fast Moves: Charm (Fairy)

Magical Leaf (Grass)

Razor Leaf (Grass) Tsareena Charged Moves: Draining Kiss (Fairy)

Energy Ball (Grass)

Grass Knot (Grass)

High Jump Kick (Fighting - Community Day Exclusive move)

Stomp (Normal)

Triple Axel (Ice) So how does Tsareena do in all three of the leagues? Well Tsareena is certainly not a good fit for the Great League. While it can deal with troublesome counters like Swampert, Whiscash, Azumarill and Galarian Stunfisk, there are definitely better Grass-type Pokémon you can use. It's also easily defeated by Talonflame, Annihilape and Skarmory. Tsareena doesn't fare much better in the Ultra League either. Again it can beat some strong counters like Swampert, Greninja and Jellicent. Yet, set it against a Pokémon who has a type advantage against it or Poliwrath and Steelix, and you'll quickly find yourself defeated. Tsareena does best in the Master League, but it still doesn't come close to being the top Grass-type choice for this league. Once again it can handle Swampert for you, along with handling any Ground-types like Excadrill. You will find yourself with a dead plant if you end up facing a Pokémon who has an advantage over Grass-type Pokémon. As you can see, sadly Tsareena isn't really a contender for the Go Battle League. Hopefully June's Community Day - the month where, for the last three years, we've had a Dragon-type Community Day - will bring us a more battle-focused Pokémon!

May's Community Day marks the release of shiny Bounsweet, Steenee and Tsareena. Thanks to the increased shiny rates every Community Day has, you should be able to easily find a shiny Bounsweet for your collection too! This is great news, because, unlike many Pokémon who have green shades in their traditional designs, shiny Bounsweet and co are green free. All signs of green have vanished, being replaced with a lovely lilac colour. Alongside this, their white colour has turned a cream-like colour and the magenta section of their bodies have taken on a darker shade. Compared to the original plant-theme of their original forms, shiny Bounsweet and family feel like they've stepped out of a fairy tale. Bounsweet shiny family comparison from r/TheSilphRoad To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings