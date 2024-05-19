Today’s Connections hint and answer on 20th May for 344

The week is just starting, and we have another puzzle to solve! But don't fret if you're still getting in the mood after the weekend. We’re here to help with the Connections answer for today, 20th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Types of sorcery.

- Types of sorcery. Green - This group indicates the act of controlling someone.

- This group indicates the act of controlling someone. Blue - The outfit of well-known characters.

- The outfit of well-known characters. Purple - People involved with a specific movie genre.

- People involved with a specific movie genre. Loaded belongs in the Yellow group, Cube in Green, and Square in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 20th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Carpenter Puppet Magic Underwear Tool Woo Cape Bay Charm Pawn Mask Instrument Tights Spell Scott Hex To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 20th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Sorcerer's Output - Charm, Hex, Magic, Spell

One Being Manipulated - Instrument, Pawn, Puppet, Tool

Classic Superhero Wear - Cape, Masl, Tights, Underwear

Action Movie Directors - Bay, Carpenter, Scott, Woo There are some days when most groups are too difficult to figure out, but there are others when all of them seem easy. Luckily, we're talking about the second scenario today. The first group I got was the Blue one. The Green group was my second by putting Pawn and Puppter together with Instrument and Tool. Some groups of words just pop up once we have fewer available options to consider. After the two initial groups, the Yellow one became pretty obvious. Lastly, I just needed to put the four directors together to complete the challenge.