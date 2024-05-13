FromSoftware reveals new Elden Ring enemy with Bloodborne-esque design

FromSoftware has revealed a new enemy type from Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree.

"The abandoned and tragic who forage beneath the umbra pray for the embrace of a new master," reads a new social post promoting a pre-order of the game, along with an image of a new enemy with a glowing, bulbous head.

Yes, it's a tiny snippet, but fans are already speculating on this new enemy ahead of the DLC's release next month.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree | Official Gameplay Reveal TrailerWatch on YouTube

We've no idea what this enemy is called, but it features almost skeletal limbs, a ragged cloak, and a giant bulbous head that glows a distinct gold.

Gold is a key theme of Shadow of the Erdtree, seen pouring out of the large Erdtree in the main artwork (see header image), as well as in new spells. It's been speculated this may link to Miquella's Unalloyed Gold.

Does this mean this enemy is infected with the same corruption as the Erdtree? Does gold relate to a new faction or religious order?

The abandoned and tragic who forage beneath the umbra pray for the embrace of a new master.​

​

Pre-order #ELDENRING Shadow of the Ertree: https://t.co/ivdzDMJRKZ pic.twitter.com/VffO2K90Zq — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) May 13, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What's more, many have pointed out the similarity in design to the Winter Lanterns in Bloodborne. You may remember these enemies roaming the Nightmare Frontier with their bulbous heads consisting of eyes, mouth and tentacles all spliced together. They - infuriatingly - cause frenzy build-up just by being near them. Could this new Elden Ring enemy have a similar impact?

What secrets are inside that golden head? | Image credit: FromSoftware

The comment with the image implies this enemy is part of the "abandoned and tragic" who "forage beneath the umbra".

Umbra is the Latin word for shadow and describes the innermost and darkest part of a shadow. Clearly this relates to the Shadow of the Erdtree title.

But who is the "new master" being prayed for? Is it Miquella on his dream mission? Is it newcomer Messmer, the red snakey guy from the trailer? Or is it our very own Tarnished in their quest to become Elden Lord?

We'll find out next month of course. The much-anticipated Shadow of the Erdtree releases on 21st June and is set to be FromSoftware's largest expansion to date.

For more on Shadow of the Erdtree, check out our analysis of the trailer.