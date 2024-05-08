How to complete Rogier's quest in Elden Ring

Sorcerer Rogier in Elden Ring is an NPC that you meet for the first time in Stormveil Castle.

His quest dovetails with Fia's and Ranni's quests in some places, and he also gives you his Rapier +8, which definitely makes pursuing the mission a worthwhile endeavour.

Follow our guide and the steps required to complete Rogier's quest.

First meeting with Rogier

The first time you meet Sorcerer Rogier is in Stormveil Castle, where he is standing in a small chapel. Go to this spot in the castle before defeating Godrick, and talk to him.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

He has a few interesting battle arts in store, but apart from that there's not much to pick up here. Move on and defeat Godrick.

Reunion at the Roundtable Hold

The reunion with Rogier takes place in the Roundtable Hold after Godrick has been defeated. Rogier sits on the balcony between the two wings of the fortress and overlooks the entrance hall where you can fight the Mad Tongue Alberich.

Talk to him again and you can continue to buy a few Ashes of War from him. After defeating Godrick, he will give you Rogier's Rapier +8.

Rogier is not only friendly, but also very generous. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Note: You won't be able to continue Rogier's questline if you speak to Ranni in the Three Sisters area of Liurnia before you have completed Rogier's quest.

Find the face of Godwyn the Golden

The next step requires some exploratory work.

Start at the Site Of Grace "Liftside Chamber" and go out into the courtyard. Keep to the right immediately and go to the corpse on the ledge (which holds a Smithing Stone).

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Drop down to the level below a few more times until you reach the bottom via a wooden scaffold.

Slaughter the rats and enter an area where a tree spirit called the Lesser Ulcerated Tree Spirit bursts out of the ground.

Kill the beast and you'll find what looks like a giant rotting face. Pretty freaky. Next to it is the talisman Prince Of Death's Pustule.

Scary... | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You will find a bloodstain next to this face. Interact with it and you will see a cutscene memory that could represent Rogier's death.

Fia and the Black Knifeprint

Tell Rogier about your find in the Roundtable Hold, and he will explain in return that it is the face of Godwyn, the first demi-god whose death set the story of Elden Ring in motion.

Godwyn was killed with a certain knife. Talk to Fia in her chamber and allow her to hug you briefly. Then exhaust her dialogue options (see Fia's quest) until she tells you the location of the Black Knife Catacombs.

You can also skip this step and go straight to the catacombs, where you will find the Black Knifeprint after defeating the Black Knife Assassin.

Rogier and Ranni

Take the Black Knifeprint to Rogier and reload the area. The sorcerer then sends you off to find the witch Ranni (see Ranni's quest).

From here you can follow Ranni's mission. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You'll find Ranni in the Three Sisters area of Liurnia, but it's possible that Ranni will simply send you away. In that case, you'll have to talk to Rogier again, then go back to Ranni and she should let you in on her plans.

After this, go back to Rogier, who is afraid of falling into a deep sleep. Rest in a Site Of Grace and the sorcerer is indeed no longer conscious. You can no longer interact with him.

Rogier has fallen into a deep sleep. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

After you have defeated the next boss, and progressing through the story, Rogier will die and disappear. You will only find his Bell Bearing, Spellblade set and a letter that mentions D's twin brother, plus his whereabouts (see D's quest).

That's it for Rogier's quest. His body and the chair disappear under mysterious circumstances and the mission is complete.