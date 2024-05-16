The Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring is a hub that is separate from the open world. It's unlocked quite early on in the game.

Similar to the Firelink Shrine in the Souls games, this Elden Ring location serves as a meeting point for all the different kinds of creatures you'll encounter over the course of your adventure.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring.

How to get the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring

There are various ways to reach the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring:

Start the boss fight against Margit, The Fell Omen, who guards the entrance to Stormveil Castle. You don't have to win this fight, as after your defeat, you can rest at any Site of Grace, and Melina will appear to invite you to the Roundtable Hold.

Activate any Site of Grace outside Limgrave, and Melina will invite you from there as well. This could be the 'Lake-Facing Cliffs' in Liurnia (regardless of whether you have defeated Godrick or not), or you could use the Teleporter Trap in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins, which transports you to the Sellia Crystal Tunnels in Caelid. Any Site of Grace outside Limgrave should be enough for Melina to give you the invitation.

Once you've received your invitation, the only way to access the Hold is via the fast travel option at the bottom left of the world map.

Tip for fast travel: You don't have to move the cursor to the bottom left of the map every time. There is a shortcut: on the map screen, press Triangle or Y to open a list of all the Site of Grace locations you have discovered. Press Square or X in this list and you will immediately travel to the Roundtable Hold.

Occasional visits here should be part of your routine, and there are several reasons for this:

Many NPCs you meet while travelling through The Lands Between will return here at various points. Talk to them for additional rewards and questlines.

The blacksmith and traders here often have rare items.

You learn a lot about the lore (and the actual goal) of the game from the Shardbearers, as well as information about each area and the nature of the world. Sir Gideon always has hints about where to go next.

Key NPCs and Merchants at the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring

Here are the key Merchants and NPCs that you will find at the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring and why they're worth visiting.

Smithing Master Hewg

This is probably the main reason to visit the Roundtable Hold - and with good reason: Smithing Master Hewg can upgrade your weapons and shields beyond level +3, and duplicate Ashes of War.

He wants runes for his services, but that's to be expected. In addition to payment, you must also have the necessary Smithing Stones in your inventory to provide him with the correct materials.

Twin Maiden Husks

The Twin Maidens are special traders whose wares be unlocked bit by bit. Bring them Bell Bearings, and you will find more and more items to buy from them. Each Bell Bearing corresponds to a specific item.

They have no further role in Elden Ring and you cannot talk to them, only interact with them via the menu.

Finger Reader Enia

Enia's chamber is opened after you have killed the first Shardbearer and collected your first Great Rune (most likely from Godrick). You should visit and question her regularly, as she'll have new things to say when you defeat a new demigod.

Her main role in the Roundtable Hold is converting boss Remembrances into special weapons and armor. If you want to wear Starscourge Radahn's armour, for example, you can buy it here after his death.

Gideon Ofnir

Want to find out more about the lore of the game world and the actual goal in Elden Ring? Then pay Sir Gideon a visit and ask him about the demigods or Shardbearers, which is one of the main objectives.

He knows their backgrounds, knows where they are (roughly, anyway), and thus gives your journey through The Lands Between a little more narrative structure. His knowledge helps to categorise the events of the game, and he regularly has tips on where to go next. It doesn't hurt to visit him regularly.

Other NPCs you'll find in the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring

In addition to these important characters, there are other NPCs who can be found here to interact with.

Note: There are some closed doors in the Roundtable Hold, and these will open during the course of the game, especially if you follow the NPCs' quests. See the following overview:

Brother Corhyn : stands in the main room and sells incantations until he leaves as part of the game's Brother Corhyn questline.

: stands in the main room and sells incantations until he leaves as part of the game's Brother Corhyn questline. D, Hunter of the Dead : After finding him near the Dead Water Village he also comes to the Hold. To further his story, you'll want to follow D, Hunter of the Dead's questline.

: After finding him near the Dead Water Village he also comes to the Hold. To further his story, you'll want to follow D, Hunter of the Dead's questline. Diallos : This noble is only here briefly, but he'll ask you to look for his servant Lanya.

: This noble is only here briefly, but he'll ask you to look for his servant Lanya. Dung Eater : This red NPC might look like an Invader, but he's not here for a fight. He will appear in the Hold after you've reached the Altus Plateau. His room opens automatically, and the Dung Eater's questline is linked to one of the game's endings.

: This red NPC might look like an Invader, but he's not here for a fight. He will appear in the Hold after you've reached the Altus Plateau. His room opens automatically, and the Dung Eater's questline is linked to one of the game's endings. Ensha : This taciturn guy gives you the 'What do you want?' gesture and has a nasty surprise in store if you pursue his quest.

: This taciturn guy gives you the 'What do you want?' gesture and has a nasty surprise in store if you pursue his quest. Fia : The lady in the room next to Hewg can embrace you and bestow Baldachin's Blessing on you that increases your poise. You can also pursue Fia's quest to further her story.

: The lady in the room next to Hewg can embrace you and bestow Baldachin's Blessing on you that increases your poise. You can also pursue Fia's quest to further her story. Nepheli Loux : After you've met her in Stormveil Castle, this warrior will appear in the Hold as part of Nepheli Loux's questline.

: After you've met her in Stormveil Castle, this warrior will appear in the Hold as part of Nepheli Loux's questline. Roderika : She arrives in the Hold after you've rested at a Site of Grace outside Limgrave for the first time. After completing her questline, she can upgrade your Spirit Ashes through her spirit tuning ability (provided you have the necessary Glovewort items and runes).

: She arrives in the Hold after you've rested at a Site of Grace outside Limgrave for the first time. After completing her questline, she can upgrade your Spirit Ashes through her spirit tuning ability (provided you have the necessary Glovewort items and runes). Rogier: You'll meet this sorcerer in a small chapel in Stormveil Castle. He comes to the Hold after Godrick has been defeated as part of Rogier's quest.

The Stonesword Key Doors

In the corridor under Hewg, there is an imp statue where you can insert a Stonesword Key. Once it's unlocked, you'll find a chest there with Crepus's Black-Key Crossbow together with a bolt for it.

There is another imp statue in the same room, and if you use another Stonesword Key on it, you'll find a pantry with a treasure chest as a reward. It contains the Assassin's Prayerbook, which lets clerics acquire new incantation spells.

How to beat Mad Tongue Alberich in Elden Ring

Despite being a non-combat area, the Roundtable Hold does have a boss character inside it: Raging Alberich.

If get to him, jump over the barrier where Rogier is sitting, and you will come to a separate area that resembles an arena. Mad Tongue Alberich fights like a human would, and that includes being able to heal himself.

His projectiles cause frost damage, his scythe causes blood loss, and is definitely not an opponent for first-time visitors to the Roundtable Hold. Come back later with a higher level, and with a weapon that can do poison damage, as this is his big weakness.

Alberich is one of many NPC Invaders in Elden Ring who will invade your game at various points and start a fight.

If you let him perform his bow first, it will unlock the 'Reverential Bow' gesture. However, if you want to escape Alberich (and leave the area), you don't have many options. The Memory of Grace does not work down here, nor does fast travel, and there is no way back up to the main Hold during the fight. You have to win (or be killed); there's no other way to escape Alberich.

Your reward for defeating Alberich is 1562 runes, Furlcalling Finger Remedy, and Taunter's Tongue (for use in multiplayer.)

After Alberich's defeat, you gain access to a cosily furnished room with remains on the bed. You'll also find the Fist weapon the Cipher Pata here, which deals holy damage.

That's everything you need to know about the Roundtable Hold!