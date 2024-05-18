Today’s Connections hint and answer on 19th May for 343

If you're ready to warm up for your day, nothing like a sorting-word puzzle to put things on track. To help you, here's the Connections answer for today, 19th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow -Indicates having a large amount of money.

-Indicates having a large amount of money. Green - Small parts.

- Small parts. Blue - Related to being outdated.

- Related to being outdated. Purple - Names of fruits.

- Names of fruits. Loaded belongs in the Yellow group, Cube in Green, and Square in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 19th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Square Pair Loaded Dice Flush Bury Cube Current Straight Leachy Stuffy Chop Rich Mince Traditional Wealthy To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 19th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Affluent - Flush, Loaded, Rich, Wealthy

Cut Into Pieces - Chop, Cube, Dice, Mince

Old-Fashioned - Square, Straight, Stuffy, Traditional

Fruit Homophones - Bury, Current, Leachy, Pair The Yellow group was pretty easy to spot. On the other hand, Cube, Dice, and Square seemed to me close enough to make a group, an idea that cost me two guesses without success. I gave up and moved on to my next option, which was grouping Straight, Stuffy, Traditional, and Square! With two groups completed, I played around with some of the words until I landed the correct formations for the Green and Purple groups.