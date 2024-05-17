Mohg, The Omen in Elden Ring is the boss in the Subterranean Shunning Grounds. He's an optional boss, but you'll need to defeat him in order to access one of the alternate endings for Elden Ring.

Before you face him, we'd recommend getting Mohg's Shackle first (on the lower level of this area, by the lobster enemies). You can also summon the Dung Eater for this fight, if you've released him from his cell. Remember, this boss is not to be confused with Mohg, Lord of Blood, who is a much stronger demigod version of this enemy, and who you'll meet as a boss in the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum.

When you're ready to face him, here's how to beat Mohg The Omen in Elden Ring.

How to beat Mohg the Omen in Elden Ring

Here is some information you should know before facing this boss:

Boss status : Great Enemy

: Great Enemy Optional : Yes

: Yes Nearest Site of Grace : Forsaken Depths

: Forsaken Depths Multiplayer : Yes

: Yes Summon spirits : Yes

: Yes NPC helper : Dung Eater (if you have freed him from the cell as part of the Dung Eater's quest)

: Dung Eater (if you have freed him from the cell as part of the Dung Eater's quest) Reward: 100,000 runes, Bloodflame Talons incantation

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Now you know all of that, here's how to beat Mohg the Omen in Elden Ring:

Mohg's Shackle works in a similar way to Margit's and you can use it to bind Mohg to the ground twice for a short time when you activate it in battle. You should stand near him to do this, and you will then see him banished by a glowing sigil. Use this opportunity to land a few heavy hits. With a Spirit Summon in tow, this really packs a punch.

Use the Shackle to briefly tie Mohg to the ground. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Mohg uses a kind of trident as a weapon. If he charges towards you with the tip, dodge to the right and you have a brilliant opportunity to counterattack. This is perhaps the best chance to attack in this boss fight, apart from using the Shackle, of course.

If he stands still for a short time and reaches into a red portal above him, it will immediately rain bloody flames. If you stand close to him, you can score a hit. But only one, otherwise you'll get caught in the flames.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

He can also throw these flames in your direction as a projectile, with a scatter effect to boot, and they leave a burning trail on the ground.

Watch out for his left hand: if he swipes it and ignites it, he wipes along an area in front of him and leaves red scratch marks that explode. It's best to stay back.

Like all melee attacks, his swings with the trident are slightly delayed. Watch his right hand and when it moves in order to find the moment to dodge.

Most of Mohg's attacks are fairly easy to dodge. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

If he uses normal attack combos in close combat, you can try to avoid the swings in his direction. After the third horizontal slash, a good attack window opens up.

That's basically it. Mohg has no second phase and does not become more aggressive during the fight. His range of attacks also stay the same until the end of the fight. Dodge the trident as best you can and make the most of the opportunities that present themselves.

Your rewards for beating him are 100,000 runes and the Bloodflame Talons incantation.

After the battle, activate the Site of Grace 'Cathedral of the Forsaken' and open the treasure chest containing the Talisman Erdtree's Favor +1. If you roll against the altar behind the crate, it will come down and reveal a hidden area: the Cathedral of the Forsaken.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more help with an Elden Ring boss, check out our pages showing you how to beat Godrick the Grafted and how to beat Renella Queen of the Full Moon.