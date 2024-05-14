How to beat Mohg, Lord of Blood in Elden Ring

Mohg, Lord of Blood in Elden Ring, is the boss in the mausoleum of the Mohgwyn Palace. He's also one of the demigods in the game.

In preparation for the fight against Mohg in Elden Ring, it's advisable to get the Purifying Crystal Tear, which you can find at the Second Church of Marika on the Altus Plateau (the place where you have to fight the NPC Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger to get the Flask of Wondrous Physick). Mix the tear into a potion and you'll be better prepared for one of the worst attacks Mohg can unleash.

Another useful tip is obtaining Mohg's Shackle, which you can find in the Subterranean Shunning Grounds. Use it to briefly tie Mohg to the ground twice. He is then defenceless and at your mercy for a few seconds. That's it for your preparations.

Now here's how to defeat Mohg, Lord of Blood in Elden Ring.

How to defeat Mohg, Lord of Blood in Elden Ring

Boss status : Legendary opponent/demigod

: Legendary opponent/demigod Optional : Yes

: Yes Nearest Site of Grace : Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint

: Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint Multiplayer : Yes

: Yes Summon spirits : Yes

: Yes Reward: 420,000 runes, Mohg's Great Rune, Remembrance of the Blood Lord

First phase

Much like his twin brother Morgott the Omen King (who you'll find in the Subterranean Shunning Grounds), the Lord of Blood's moveset isn't all that different at first.

The first phase of the boss fight is practically identical to Morgott's, so stick to the same advice in our guide on how to beat Morgott if you want more details about the attacks.

During the first phase, he'll give you three red rings around your hips after you hit certain damage thresholds, and he'll recite 'Tres, Duo and Unus'. You don't have to do anything about this at first, especially as the ominous markings don't do any damage (yet).

Use the Shackle as soon as the second ring appears around your body. Give Mohg everything you have, and then use the Shackle again.

With a bit of luck, you'll get him down to well below 50 per cent health and thus shorten the second phase considerably.

Second phase

This is where it gets critical. Mohg casts a spell by shouting 'Nihil' three times, which will deal heavy damage to you while healing himself.

However, while he's still in the transition to the second phase, use your bottle with the Purifying Crystal Tear potion. This will prevent anything worse from happening to you, and while he regenerates a little, you can continue hitting him with all your strength.

A summon is recommended for the second phase, too. As always, the Mimic Tear (suitably upgraded) is a loyal and, above all, very powerful companion that makes Mohg much less of a headache.

Your rewards for defeating Mogh, Lord of Blood is 420,000 runes, Mohg's Great Rune and Remembrance of the Blood Lord.

Activate the new Site of Grace 'Cocoon of the Empyrean' and then carry on to your next objective.

