The Dragonbarrow Cave in Elden Ring is a location in Caelid.

This Elden Ring Cave has plenty of Golden Runes for you to collect, but along the way there's a big bear and some fierce wolves that really don't enjoy you encroaching on their habitat. Also, at the end, there's not one but two Beastmen bosses to face.

Here's our Elden Ring Dragonbarrow Cave walkthrough and how to beat the Dragonbarrow Cave Beastmen of Farum Azula Duo.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Elden Ring Dragonbarrow Cave walkthrough

Dragonbarrow Cave located north-east of Faroth Fortress and east of the fork of Dragon's Mound. Here is the location on the map:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The cave is the home of a killer bear, there is no other way to describe this beast. You can try to sneak up through the tall grass and then get past it.

If you make it to the end of the left cave passage, you will find the Bull-Goat's Talisman in a dead end near some wild animals. Now head back and past the bear, although it is more likely that it will simply kill you.

Drop down in the passage behind the bear on the right. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The bear is not important at all, but the passage on the right behind some bushes. Collect the Golden Rune (12) and Warming Stone from the corpses and drop down.

There is crystal cave moss on the way. The lower part of the cave has been claimed by some wolves, including a white one (very strong).

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

There are 3x Beast Blood and 1x Golden Rune (8) between the corpses. In the passage behind them you have to drop down again and land directly in the boss arena.

How to beat the Dragonbarrow Cave Beastman of Farum Azula (Duo) in Elden Ring

The beastmen of Farum Azula are a familiar enemy type from the Groveside Cave in Limgrave. There he is one of the first bosses in the game, here he appears in a double pack.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

After dropping into the cave, you can sneak up through the tall grass and hit one of the two beastmen with a backstab.

The other one will immediately become aware of this and come running at you or throw his knives at you. In general, that's the crux of this fight: the knives and their absurdly long range.

Each one on its own wouldn't be a difficult boss, but the interplay has enormous potential to be annoying. As long as both are still alive, the aim is to get through short, crisp attacks. One hit and they're gone again.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

If you want fairer conditions, you can use a spirit summon after dropping them to distract at least one of the beastmen and work on the other one without being bothered.

Their stance can be broken with just a few blows and they can be circled and worked on with a backstab. The damage dealt is significantly higher than that of their distant relative from the grove cave, but they are not the most robust.

Once one of them is gone and the other is on its own, fighting is much easier. Their animations and attack chains are not particularly complex.

Your rewards for defeating the duo are 65,000 runes and Flamedrake Talisman +2.

Need more help? Jump back to our list of Elden Ring bosses or our Elden Ring walkthrough.