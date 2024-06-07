Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring is an underground location beneath Caelid. It's closely connected to the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum - both areas share a map - and holds a lot of useful treasure items within its walls. You can approach this Elden Ring Palace from two different angles, so for full details on each route, read our guide below for how to get to Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring.

How to get to Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring

There are two ways of getting to Mohgwyn Palace:

Follow Varré's quest until he gives you the Pureblood Knight's Medal. Use the medal and you will be transported to the entrance of the Dynasty Mausoleum. Collect the map there and follow the path to the north-east.

Use the medal and you will be transported to the entrance of the Dynasty Mausoleum. Collect the map there and follow the path to the north-east. In the Consecrated Snowfield, look for a bloodstained Teleporter north-west of the Yelough Anix Ruins. This will take you close to the Site of Grace 'Palace Approach Ledge-Road'.

Note: If you want to leave Mohgwyn Palace again, simply open the map, switch back to the overworld by clicking on the right stick and head for a Site of Grace to leave.

Strictly speaking, everything to the south-west of the Site of Grace 'Dynasty Mausoleum Entrance' is part of the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum. Mohgwyn Palace leads north, north-east and then south to the lake of blood.

Mohgwyn Palace walkthrough

You don't need to visit the Palace as part of the game's main story or critical path, but there are some nice sights to see, plus plenty of opportunities to farm runes and obtain helpful items. Luckily, you can also ride your horse Torrent here (unlike in the Mausoleum).

The main enemies awaiting you are Albinaurics, Giant Crows, and Putrid Corpses - and, of course, the main boss of this area, Mohg, Lord of Blood.

Due to the open nature of this area, it's difficult to give precise walkthrough directions, apart from the fact that many objects are close together. So instead we've made a map showing the locations of all the important items in Mohgwyn Palace:

1x Ghost Glovewort (9) 3x Nascent Butterfly, 1x Sacramental Bud 1x Rune Arc 1x Smithing Stone (7), 1x Golden Rune (12) 1x Smithing Stone (6), 1x Golden Rune (13) 1x Smithing Stone (8) 1x Hero's Rune (3), Ghost Glovewort (8), Incantation 'Swarm of Flies' (in the small cave with the Albinaurics) Ash of War: Blood Tax, 1x Somber Smithing Stone (9) Hero's Rune (4) 1x Clarifying Boluses, 1x Golden Rune (13), 1x Smithing Stone (6) 1x Golden Seed 5x Bloodrose, 3x Rot Grease Nomadic Warrior's Handbook (24), 1x Ghost Glovewort (8) Stonesword Key, Ghost Glovewort (9), Haligdrake Talisman +2, 1x Holy Grease 4x Arteria Leaf 1x Golden Rune (11) 1x Golden Rune (11)

The most important items in this area are the Nomadic Warrior's Handbook (24), the Haligdrake Talisman +2, the various Hero's Runes, the Incantation 'Swarm of Flies', the Golden Seed and the Ash of War: Blood Tax.

There is nothing more to get here. The area is self-contained and 'only' leads from the entrance to the dynasty mausoleum to the actual mausoleum with the subsequent boss fight against Mohg, Lord of Blood.

If you want to farm runes here, you should activate the Site of Grace 'Palace Approach Ledge-Road' in the south-east part of the palace. This is one of the best places to farm runes, as the Albinaurics down the hill don't put up much of a fight and each drop over 2000 runes.

That's more than 30,000 runes per run, which isn't to be sniffed at if you're in need of levelling up. Use weapons or spells with area effects and you'll sweep them away in no time at all.

Once you're ready to move on, it's time to face the boss of Mohgwyn Palace, Mohg, The Lord of Blood.