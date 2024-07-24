The Caelid Catacombs in Elden Ring are a location in Caelid.

These Elden Ring Catacombs are filled with loot for you to find, including Spirit Ashes, Grave Gloveworts and much more. However, there's a familiar foe waiting for you at the end - a Cemetery Shade.

Here's our Elden Ring Caelid Catacombs walkthrough, including how to beat the Cemetery Shade boss there.

Elden Ring Caelid Catacombs walkthrough

You can find them in the far south of the area if you follow the path from the 'Impassable Greatbridge' in front of Redmane Castle to the west, or slightly northwest. With the cliffs to your left, keep your eyes peeled for the entrance on the right.

The Cathedral of Dragon Communion is right next to it. Here is the location on the map:

Activate the Site of Grace 'Caelid Catacombs' in the first room and get ready for a very straightforward dungeon.

Eliminate the flowers in the first room, which is riddled with Scarlet Rot, and collect 1x Grave Glovewort (4).

A skeleton is lurking in the next passage, the remains of which must be destroyed to silence it. Pick 1x Grave Glovewort (3) and continue in a north-westerly direction.

In the next room, go down the stairs, pick up 1x Grave Glovewort (3) and take out the large flower. Below the stairs where the skeleton archer was standing, you can uncover an apparent wall on the right and find a small chamber with 2x Grave Glovewort (5) and the Miranda Sprout Ashes.

Continue through the north-eastern corridor, in front of which you can pick 1x Ghost Glovewort (3) and 1x Ghost Glovewort (4).

In the next room there are 2x Grave Glovewort (4) and behind it the path ends abruptly at a boss door.

Turn around and go back into the room you came from. Hit the wall directly in front of you and release the lever.

How to beat the Caelid Catacombs Cemetery Shade boss in Elden Ring

The Cemetery Shade boss in the Caelid Catacombs is another familiar face that you don't even have to get used to.

The Cemetery Shades are best known as the boss from the Black Knife Catacombs in Liurnia or the Tombsward Catacombs from the Peninsula of Tears.

Don't let yourselves be tied down during this fight.

If you've already fought one then there is little to report here. First and foremost, you must beware of two things in this fight:

The terrible flailing, which quickly fills the bleeding bar and can inflict serious damage.

The green projectile that materializes above your head. If it hits you, you will be bound and exposed to the attacks of the graveyard schemes.

Also, use the pillars in the arena to take cover and wrestle down this familiar foe.

Your rewards for beating this boss are 6800 runes, Kindred of Rot Ashes.

Need more help? Jump back to our list of Elden Ring bosses or our Elden Ring walkthrough.