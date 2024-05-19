Elden Ring DLC features "fearsome foes of unfathomable power" – and here's one of them

FromSoft has dropped a new tease about the "fearsome foes of unfathomable power" that await us when Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree drops next month.

The image – which is about as hard to describe as the creature will inevitably be to beat – shows a muscular being with horned, uh, tendril things, a cracked golden mask for a face, and long grey hair flowing out of its right eye socket.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree | Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer.Watch on YouTube

The face is particularly intriguing, as gold seems to be a key theme of Shadow of the Erdtree, and is seen pouring out of the large Erdtree in the main artwork, as well as in new spells. As Ed speculated earlier this week, we've been wondering if this may link to Miquella's Unalloyed Gold.

Alternatively, others have likened it to a woman's reproductive system, so make of that what you will.

Fearsome foes of unfathomable power await you in the Realm of Shadow. #EldenRing #ShadowoftheErdtree pic.twitter.com/FanctKb6DC — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) May 17, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This latest tease follows last week's uncovering of "the abandoned and tragic who forage beneath the umbra pray for the embrace of a new master", which gave us another peek at a new Elden Ring enemy with a glowing, bulbous head.

The much-anticipated Shadow of the Erdtree releases on 21st June and is set to be FromSoftware's largest expansion to date. For more, check out our analysis of the trailer.

To prepare you for FromSoftware's largest expansion yet, here's everything we know about Shadow of the Erdtree.