Elden Ring: All Nomadic Warrior Cookbook locations

The Nomadic Warrior Cookbooks in Elden Ring are recipes for lots of different crafting items that can enhance your inventory and chances of survival out in The Lands Between. They are just one of many types of Cookbook in Elden Ring, but the Nomadic Warrior Cookbooks are by far the most plentiful, so you'll likely come across quite a few of them during your travels.

There are 24 Nomadic Warrior Cookbooks to find in Elden Ring, and we've listed the location of each one right here, as well as what items they'll allow you to craft once you've found them. Luckily, each Cookbook has a specific number attached to it, making it easy to work out which ones you're missing. So read on to find out where all 24 Nomadic Warrior Cookbook locations are in Elden Ring.

On this page:

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (1)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Purchased from the Merchant Kalé in Limgrave's Church of Elleh for 500 runes.

Unlocks: Bone Arrow, Bone Arrow (Fletched), Bone Bolt.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (2)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Purchased from the Merchant Kalé in Limgrave's Church of Elleh for 500 runes.

Unlocks: Glowstone, Invigorating Cured Meat, Invigorating White Cured Meat.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (3)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Purchased from the Nomadic Merchant in northern Limgrave for 500 runes. He is located east of the 'Saintsbridge' Site of Grace, and west of the outskirts of Summonwater Village.

Unlocks: Pickled Turtle Neck, Poisonbone Arrow, Poisonbone Arrow (Fletched), Poisonbone Bolt.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (4)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Near Mistwood's Minor Erdtree in eastern Limgrave. It's in the same place where the East Limgrave map fragment can be found, and is guarded by a bear.

Unlocks: Fetid Pot, Roped Fetid Pot.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (5)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Purchased from the Nomadic Merchant in eastern Limgrave for 1500 runes. You'll find him at a campfire between Fort Haight and the Minor Erdtree.

Unlocks: Beastiure Pot.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (6)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Fort Haight, in eastern Limgrave. You'll find it in a small chamber at the top of the fort, so make sure you look out for it during Kenneth Haight's questline.

Unlocks: Blood Grease, Drawstring Blood Grease, Bloodbone Arrow, Bloodbone Arrow (Fletched), Bloodbone Bolt.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (7)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: On the destroyed bridge next to Stormhill Castle in Limgrave. If you travel northwards from the Stormhill Shack, you'll find it at the end of the collapsed bridge.

Unlocks: Stanching Boluses, Soft Cotton, Rainbow Stone Arrow.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (8)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Tombsward Cave in the Weeping Peninsula. Follow the northern passage in the cave to the end, kill the large rat and grab the Cookbook from a corpse.

Unlocks: Poison Grease, Drawstring Poison Grease.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (9)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Tombsward Cave in the Weeping Peninsula, sealed behind an imp statue. You'll need to use a Stonesword Key in the first corridor to access it.

Unlocks: Rancor Pot.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (10)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Stormveil Castle in Limgrave. Starting at the Site of Grace 'Rampart Tower', head north outside and jump onto the roof on the right below you. Follow it to the right, then follow a narrow ledge on the outside of the tower and drop down to an area with two enemies. Behind them you will see a wooden bridge that will lead you to the corpse with the Cookbook.

Unlocks: Stormwing Bone Arrow.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (11)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Purchased from the Nomadic Merchant in Liurnia for 1500 runes. You'll find him at the Site of Grace 'Liurnia Lake Shore'.

Unlocks: Crystal Dark, Spellproof Dried Liver, Shattershard Arrow.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (12)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Rose Church in Liurnia, near the southern wall of the church.

Unlocks: Cursed-Blood Pot.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (13)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Purchased from the Nomadic Merchant at a campfire just north of Bellum Church in Liurnia for 2000 runes.

Unlocks: Bone Great Arrow, Bone Great Arrow (Fletched), Bone Ballista Bolt.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (14)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Smouldering Church in Caelid. You'll need to defeat the Invader NPC Anastasia, who spawns in front of the church before you can go inside to collect it.

Unlocks: Poison Pot, Roped Poison Pot, Poisonbone Dart.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (15)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Purchased from the Nomadic Merchant on the Caelid Highway South for 4000 runes. The nearest Site of Grace is 'Southern Aeonia Swamp Bank', and he's located to the southwest near a crossroad.

Unlocks: Rotbone Arrow, Rotbone Arrow (Fletched), Rotbone Bolt.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (16)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Purchased from the Hermit Merchant in the Uhl Palace Ruins in the underground Ainsel River region of Liurnia for 2500 runes.

Unlocks: Thawfrost Boluses, Stimulating Boluses.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (17)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Purchased from the Abandoned Merchant in Siofra River for 1000 runes. Walk southwest from the Site of Grace 'Worshippers' Woods' to reach a wooden scaffold that can be climbed using the stairs and ladders. At the top, jump right to a platform below you and follow the path behind the waterfall into the ruins where the merchant has set up camp.

Unlocks: Soap, Oil Pot, Roped Oil Pot.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (18)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Purchased from the Abandoned Merchant in Siofra River for 6000 runes. Follow the same route for Cookbook (17), as it's sold by the same Merchant.

Unlocks: Dappled Cured Meat, Dappled White Cured Meat.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (19)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Woodfolk Ruins in Altus Plateau. Near the Wormface in the central ruins, you'll find a scarab that leaves behind the Ash of War: Golden Slam if you kill it quickly. The Cookbook is in the same location.

Unlocks: Sweet Raisin, Warming Stone.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (20)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Purchased from the Nomadic Merchant in norther Gelmir for 3000 runes. You'll find him a little way north of the Site of Grace 'Seethewater Cave'.

Unlocks: Volcano Pot, Roped Volcano Pot.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (21)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Volcano Manor in Gelmir. When you go upstairs from the lobby, follow the secret passage in room on the right of the house, past the room with lots of snail enemies in side, and take the left passage (not down the stairs). The Cookbook lies at the end of this path.

Unlocks: Alluring Pot.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (22)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Lake of Rot, in a treasure chest in the south-west area of the lake.

Unlocks: Rot Pot, Rot Grease, Drawstring Rot Grease.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (23)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: On a corpse in the Consecrated Snowfield. Follow the path from the Site of Grace 'Consecrated Snowfield' to the north and you will find the Cookbook by a corpse.

Unlocks: Frozen Raisin, Clarifying Cured Meat, Clarifying White Cured Meat.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (24)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Mohgwyn Palace. Found on a corpse on the edge of the cliff in the south-eastern part of the area, on the edge of the lake, very close to one of the bird enemies in the area.

Unlocks: Swarm Pot, Roped Fly Pot.

That's everything you need to know about Elden Ring's Nomadic Warrior Cookbook locations. If you're looking for track down other types of Cookbook in Elden Ring, then make sure you read our guides on the Missionary's Cookbooks, Armorer's Cookbooks, Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbooks, the Ancient Dragon Apostle and Perfumer's Cookbooks, and, finally, the Fevor and Frenzied's Cookbooks.