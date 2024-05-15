How to complete Kenneth Haight's quest in Elden Ring

The character Kenneth Haight in Elden Ring is an NPC who claims to be the next ruler of Limgrave.

The 'Rightful ruler of Limgrave', as he calls himself in Elden Ring, has found himself in quite an unfortunate situation, and you'll need to help him recapture his fortress to pursue his questline further.

Follow our guide and find out which steps are necessary to complete the Kenneth Haight quest in Elden Ring.

Where to find Kenneth Haight's first location in Elden Ring

The first meeting with Kenneth Haight takes place in north-east Limgrave. He stands on the fallen curved ruins just north of the Site of Grace 'Mistwood Outskirts' and west of the Third Church of Marika.

Keep your eyes open at this point, as he will call to you when you are nearby:

How did he end up in this situation? Well, a knight commander from Stormveil Castle has taken his fortress with his soldiers, he says.

This is Fort Haight, where one half of the Dectus Medallion (Left) can be found - which you'll need to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus in order to access the Atlus Plateau:

You'll find Fort Haight just south of Kenneth's current location, on the other side of the Mistwood by the cliffs. Follow the road through the woods all the way round to the south east and you'll find the fort at the end of it.

Enter the fort and kill all the enemies inside. There shouldn't be anything too taxing in here. Just watch out for the Godrick Knight that Kenneth mentioned. Once defeated, it will drop the Ash of War: Bloody Slash. And don't forget the Dectus Medallion, which can be found at the top of the fort, inside a chest.

Return to Kenneth to give him the happy news that his home is peaceful again, and he will give you the Erdsteel Dagger.

Talk to him until he asks you if you would like to join his service. Accept the offer and he will promise to hold a ceremony in his fort that will elevate you to the rank of knight.

Second meeting with Kenneth Haight in Elden Ring

After a rest or fast travel, you will find Kenneth Haight back in his fort, pretty much exactly where the knight commander was standing.

The problem here is that Fort Haight has now been overrun by Demi-Humans. Fight your way out and talk to Kenneth again.

Unfortunately, he says he's not in a position to knight you at the moment. Furthermore, a 'true and stalwart Lord' is needed to take power in Limgrave.

How to complete Kenneth Haight's quest in Elden Ring

A few steps are now necessary to complete Kenneth Haight's quest:

Defeat Morgott the Omen King in Leyndell, the Royal Capital.

Give Nepheli Loux the Stormhawk King item from the Chapel of Anticipation (which you can reach via The Four Belfries) instead of Seluvis's Potion (see Nepheli Loux's quest).

Rest in the Site of Grace 'Godrick the Grafted'.

Once you have done everything correctly, Kenneth Haight, Nepheli Loux and Gatekeeper Gostoc will move into the throne room of Stormveil Castle (the room behind where you fought Godrick).

Here, Kenneth says that he wants to raise you to the rank of knight. From Nepheli Loux, you will also receive an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

This concludes Kenneth Haight's questline. If you're looking for more Elden Ring help, check out our Lake of Rot Walkthrough and our page showing you all Somber Anicent Dragon Smithing Stone locations.