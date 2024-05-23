Elden Ring: All Armorer's Cookbook locations

The Armorer's Cookbooks in Elden Ring are recipes for crafting new items for your inventory. There are lots of different types of Cookbook in Elden Ring, but the Armorer's Cookbooks are mostly focused on crafting fire-based items, and those that can inflict Rot.

There are seven Armorer's Cookbooks in total, and below you'll find out where to find every last one of them. Fortunately, each Cookbook has a specific number attached to it, making it easy to figure out which one you might be missing. So read on to learn where to find all 7 Armorer's Cookbook locations in Elden Ring.

Where to find Armorer's Cookbook (1)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: A bandit camp in Limgrave, located between the 'Murkwater' Cave and 'Murkwater Coast' Sites of Grace, on the north side of Lake Agheel.

Unlocks: Fire Grease, Drawstring Fire Grease, Fireproof Dried Liver.

Where to find Armorer's Cookbook (2)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Purchased from a Nomadic Merchant for 600 runes in Limgrave, who's located between the Coastal Cave and Fringefolk Hero's Grave.

Unlocks: Firebone Arrow, Firebone Arrow (Fletched), Firebone Bolt, Neutralizing Boluses.

Where to find Armorer's Cookbook (3)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Purchased from a Nomadic Merchant for 1500 runes in eastern Limgrave, who's located between Fort Haight and the Minor Erdtree.

Unlocks: Exalted Flesh.

Where to find Armorer's Cookbook (4)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Redmane Castle in Caelid. In the building to the left of the closed main gate, accessible via the inner courtyard, this Cookbook lies next to a corpse behind some small and large barrels.

Unlocks: Redmane Fire Pot.

Where to find Armorer's Cookbook (5)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Redmane Castle in Caelid. Inside the castle, you will come to a small chamber with a wooden door that leads to a passage to the small graveyard outside the castle. The Cookbook is in this room.

Unlocks: Immunizing Cured Meat, Immunizing White Cured Meat.

Where to find Armorer's Cookbook (6)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: On a corpse in Siofra River. The nearest Site of Grace is 'Siofra River Bank', and from here you should turn around and jump onto the stones behind you with Torrent. Then follow the path to the left and you will discover the Cookbook next to two enemies.

Unlocks: Preserving Boluses.

Where to find Armorer's Cookbook (7)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: In Fort Laiedd in the western region of Mt Gelmir, in a room beyond the main courtyard.

Unlocks: Giantsflame Fire Pot.

That's it for Elden Ring's Armorer's Cookbooks. If you're after other types of Cookbooks to help improve your crafting, then make sure you also check out where you can find all of Elden Ring's Missionary's Cookbooks, Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbooks, Fevor's and Frenzied's Cookbooks, and, finally, the Ancient Dragon Apostle's and Perfumer's Cookbook locations.