The Fringefolk Hero's Grave in Elden Ring is the last small dungeon you find in Limgrave before the end of the tutorial.

After completing this dungeon, you'll head out into the big wide world of The Lands Between, but getting through it is no small feat. So, to help you reach the end in one piece, you can follow our step-by-step Fringefolk Hero's Grave walkthrough below, which includes the Fringefolk Hero's Grave location.

Elden Ring Fringefolk Hero's Grave location

Fringefolk Hero's Grave is located just south of Agheel Lake in Elden Ring, but to get into it, you need two Stonesword Keys to open the gate guarded by the pair of imp statues. Once you've activated the seal, the fog will disappear and grant you entry to the Grave.

Elden Ring Fringefolk Hero's Grave walkthrough

Once you've used the two Stonesword Keys to open the gate guarded by the pair of imp statues, climb down the ladder that appears to find yourself in a huge poison pool. Hurry as you cross the pool so you don't end up getting poison damage.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Sprint through the poison to safe ground, but don't roll, otherwise the poison will stick to your clothes). From a distance, you'll recognise a kind of mechanical chariot moving back and forth in the corridor, but only up to a certain point.

First, take a breather and wait until your poison status bar is completely empty, then inch your way towards the chariot to see how far you can go before it stops and turns around again. You are safe in the side alcoves up to a certain point.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

When the chariot is on the way down, grab x5 Poisonbone Bolts from the corpse in front of the slope. The new area starts behind the slope.

Run after the chariot, down the slope, and take cover at the side. The alcoves on the left and right are deep enough for you to take cover from the rolling wheels, but be prepared for ghostly enemies crawling out of the shadows.

At the end of the first slope, turn right round the corner, but don't get too excited. The chariot also barrels round the bend and stays hot on your heels - but at least it flattens the enemies on its way.

On the second slope, the chariot turns back halfway. This prevents you from picking up an item at the point that's shaped like a bridge. So, what do you do now? Well, first, make a note of this spot, as the path forks here.

At this point, you can either:

Continue down the bridge.

Drop to the side.

You are safe from the chariot in the alcoves. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You have to dodge your way down the bridge, so go down the first slope into the third alcove on the right. Wait there for a moment while the chariot is still travelling up and down its first track.

When the chariot is on its way up, drop down and sprint down the second slope. The corpse on the way will also give you x1 Golden Rune (5).

Wait at the bottom again until the chariot rolls upwards, then run round the corner on the left. Here, the slope leads down to the left and then up to the right.

The enemies will be crushed, unless they decide to use long-range attacks. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

First, take the right-hand path upwards. After another bend, this leads into a room with a special, kneeling opponent. He guards x1 Dragonwound Grease (which grants special effects against dragons) and drops the Dragon Communion Seal after his defeat.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The path on the left leads deeper into the grave, where you'll be confronted with more enemies. We recommend letting the chariot run them over, if you can.

At the end of this long path, you'll find a Marika Stake with a mist gate next to it. This means it's time for an optional boss. However, there's still more to explore here, so if you want to make sure you get all of the treasures available from the Fringefolk Hero's Grave, you need to go back to the fork in the road from earlier.

Remember this passage?

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Here, you can drop down to end up in a mezzanine (or drop twice for a shortcut to the boss). A flamethrower is active in the tunnel, so you'll need to take cover from it briefly in the alcove on the right. Watch out for other imp enemies, too!

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Behind the flamethrower, a passage on the left leads to two more imps by some coffins that contain x2 Lightning Grease.

Straight ahead is an even larger room where two Grafted Scions await you. You can lure these enemies back into the corridor with the flamethrower if you're sneaky, which can help you take them down much quicker.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

In the room the Grafted Scions were guarding, you can collect the Erdtree's Favor. This is an incredibly good Talisman that increases your maximum HP, stamina, and equipment load - so it's worth the effort to get.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Next, drop down twice by the bridge in the same room until you land on the floor, in the water. From here, you can take the lift up to a familiar area.

The enemy on the left is a Castle Guard Phantom and is quite a bit tougher than the others you'll have fought in the tomb, but defeating it will reward you x1 Stonesword Key.

Continue forward and you'll also be able to destroy the chariot from here by firing at the pots hanging from the ceiling at the right moment.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

To do this, you have to shoot the ropes from where they are hanging, and with the right timing, the containers will fall onto the chariot and take it out of the race once and for all. Destroying the chariot rewards the Erdtree Greatbow and x10 arrows.

Now it's time to face the Fringefolk Hero's Grave boss, the Ulcerated Tree Spirit.