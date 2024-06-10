Elden Ring Limgrave: All Dungeons, Bosses and more
The complete overview of everything in the starting area.
Limgrave is the first main area in Elden Ring and the starting point of the game's sprawling open world.
You reach it directly after completing the tutorial when you leave the Stranded Graveyard and push open the gates to Limgrave, revealing vast lands that are waiting to be explored.
Lush landscapes lay before you: full of ruins, hills and old, weathered structures. And, of course, plenty of fearsome foes that will test your combat skills.
You can now do as you please, and tackle FromSoftware's massive open-world RPG whatever way you want to. If you're not sure where to start, then we're here to guide you through Limgrave, and your first steps in the Lands Between.
How to get to Limgrave
Normal path: To get to Limgrave, you simply need to work your way through the Stranded Graveyard. Although, this tutorial is completely optional.
Skip tutorial: You can get to Limgrave quicker by choosing not to jump into the large pit that leads to the Stranded Graveyard, and instead walk around it, taking the stairs to the elevator that leads to Limgrave.
Map of Limgrave
The following map of Limgrave shows how the starting area in Elden Ring is divided:
The area highlighted on the map in red is Stormveil Castle, the region in yellow is Stormhill, while the sections in blue and green are central Limgrave and Mistwood respectively.
If you want a closer look at any particular area in Limgrave, or elsewhere in the Lands Between, you can use our interactive Elden Ring map below:
Limgrave Map Fragments
There are two Map Fragments in Limgrave:
West Limgrave map fragment location
The West Limgrave map fragment can be found at the base of an obelisk by the path leading to the Gatefront Ruins.
East Limgrave map fragment location
The East Limgrave map fragment can be found in Mistwood forest. Head north-east from Mistwood Ruins and you'll find it by the side of the road.
You'll know you're in the right area if you see a large bear nearby, clawing away at a tree.
Limgrave Subregions
- Stormhill
- Stormveil Castle
- Stranded Graveyard
- Mistwood
Limgrave Dungeons
- Castle Morne
- Coastal Cave
- Deathtouched Catacombs
- Earthbore Cave
- Fringefolk Hero's Grave
- Groveside Cave
- Highroad Cave
- Impaler's Catacombs
- Limgrave Tunnels
- Morne Tunnel
- Murkwater Catacombs
- Murkwater Cave
- Stormfoot Catacombs
- Tombsward Catacombs
- Tombsward Cave
Limgrave Sites of Grace
There are 38 Sites of Grace in Limgrave:
- Agheel Lake North
- Agheel Lake South
- Artist's Shack
- Castleward Tunnel
- Cave of Knowledge
- Church of Dragon Communion
- Church of Elleh
- Coastal Cave
- Deathtouched Catacombs
- Divine Tower of Limgrave
- Fort Haight West
- Gatefront
- Gateside Chamber
- Godrick the Grafted
- Groveside Cave
- Highroad Cave
- Liftside Chamber
- Limgrave Tower Bridge
- Limgrave Tunnels
- Margit, the Fell Omen
- Mistwood Outskirts
- Murkwater Catacombs
- Murkwater Cave
- Murkwater Coast
- Rampart Tower
- Saintsbridge
- Seaside Ruins
- Secluded Cell
- Stormfront Catacombs
- Stormveil Cliffside
- Stormveil Main Gate
- Stormhill Shack
- Stranded Graveyard
- Summonwater Village Outskirts
- The First Step
- Third Church of Marika
- Waypoint Ruins Cellar
- Warmaster's Shack
Limgrave Bosses
There are 21 Bosses in Limgrave:
- Beastman of Farum Azula
- Bell Bearing Hunter
- Black Knife Assassin
- Bloodhound Knight Darriwil
- Crucible Knight
- Deathbird
- Erdtree Burial Watchdog
- Flying Dragon Agheel
- Godrick the Grafted
- Grafted Scion
- Grave Warden Duelist
- Guardian Golem
- Mad Pumpkin Head
- Margit, the Fell Omen
- Night's Cavalry
- Patches
- Soldier of Godrick
- Stonedigger Troll
- Tibia Mariner
- Tree Sentinel
- Ulcerated Tree Spirit
