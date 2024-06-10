Skip to main content

Elden Ring Limgrave: All Dungeons, Bosses and more

The complete overview of everything in the starting area.

An Elden Ring character at the start of the Limgrave area, with a huge open-world in front of them waiting to be explored.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
Sebastian Thor avatar
Guide by Sebastian Thor Contributor
Published on

Limgrave is the first main area in Elden Ring and the starting point of the game's sprawling open world.

You reach it directly after completing the tutorial when you leave the Stranded Graveyard and push open the gates to Limgrave, revealing vast lands that are waiting to be explored.

Lush landscapes lay before you: full of ruins, hills and old, weathered structures. And, of course, plenty of fearsome foes that will test your combat skills.

You can now do as you please, and tackle FromSoftware's massive open-world RPG whatever way you want to. If you're not sure where to start, then we're here to guide you through Limgrave, and your first steps in the Lands Between.

How to get to Limgrave

Normal path: To get to Limgrave, you simply need to work your way through the Stranded Graveyard. Although, this tutorial is completely optional.

Skip tutorial: You can get to Limgrave quicker by choosing not to jump into the large pit that leads to the Stranded Graveyard, and instead walk around it, taking the stairs to the elevator that leads to Limgrave.

Map of Limgrave

The following map of Limgrave shows how the starting area in Elden Ring is divided:

Map showing the Limgrave starting area in Elden Ring, with the different regions highlighted.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The area highlighted on the map in red is Stormveil Castle, the region in yellow is Stormhill, while the sections in blue and green are central Limgrave and Mistwood respectively.

If you want a closer look at any particular area in Limgrave, or elsewhere in the Lands Between, you can use our interactive Elden Ring map below:

Limgrave Map Fragments

There are two Map Fragments in Limgrave:

West Limgrave map fragment location

The West Limgrave map fragment can be found at the base of an obelisk by the path leading to the Gatefront Ruins.

Map showing the location of the Gatefront Ruins in Limgrave in Elden Ring.
An Elden Ring character standing by the location of the West Limgrave map fragment.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

East Limgrave map fragment location

The East Limgrave map fragment can be found in Mistwood forest. Head north-east from Mistwood Ruins and you'll find it by the side of the road.

You'll know you're in the right area if you see a large bear nearby, clawing away at a tree.

Map showing the location of the East Limgrave map fragment in Elden Ring.
An Elden Ring character approaches the location of the East Limgrave map fragment.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Limgrave Subregions

Limgrave Dungeons

Limgrave Sites of Grace

There are 38 Sites of Grace in Limgrave:

  • Agheel Lake North
  • Agheel Lake South
  • Artist's Shack
  • Castleward Tunnel
  • Cave of Knowledge
  • Church of Dragon Communion
  • Church of Elleh
  • Coastal Cave
  • Deathtouched Catacombs
  • Divine Tower of Limgrave
  • Fort Haight West
  • Gatefront
  • Gateside Chamber
  • Godrick the Grafted
  • Groveside Cave
  • Highroad Cave
  • Liftside Chamber
  • Limgrave Tower Bridge
  • Limgrave Tunnels
  • Margit, the Fell Omen
  • Mistwood Outskirts
  • Murkwater Catacombs
  • Murkwater Cave
  • Murkwater Coast
  • Rampart Tower
  • Saintsbridge
  • Seaside Ruins
  • Secluded Cell
  • Stormfront Catacombs
  • Stormveil Cliffside
  • Stormveil Main Gate
  • Stormhill Shack
  • Stranded Graveyard
  • Summonwater Village Outskirts
  • The First Step
  • Third Church of Marika
  • Waypoint Ruins Cellar
  • Warmaster's Shack

Limgrave Bosses

There are 21 Bosses in Limgrave:

