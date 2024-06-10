Elden Ring Limgrave: All Dungeons, Bosses and more

Limgrave is the first main area in Elden Ring and the starting point of the game's sprawling open world.

You reach it directly after completing the tutorial when you leave the Stranded Graveyard and push open the gates to Limgrave, revealing vast lands that are waiting to be explored.

Lush landscapes lay before you: full of ruins, hills and old, weathered structures. And, of course, plenty of fearsome foes that will test your combat skills.

You can now do as you please, and tackle FromSoftware's massive open-world RPG whatever way you want to. If you're not sure where to start, then we're here to guide you through Limgrave, and your first steps in the Lands Between.

On this page:

How to get to Limgrave

Normal path: To get to Limgrave, you simply need to work your way through the Stranded Graveyard. Although, this tutorial is completely optional.

Skip tutorial: You can get to Limgrave quicker by choosing not to jump into the large pit that leads to the Stranded Graveyard, and instead walk around it, taking the stairs to the elevator that leads to Limgrave.

Map of Limgrave

The following map of Limgrave shows how the starting area in Elden Ring is divided:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The area highlighted on the map in red is Stormveil Castle, the region in yellow is Stormhill, while the sections in blue and green are central Limgrave and Mistwood respectively.

If you want a closer look at any particular area in Limgrave, or elsewhere in the Lands Between, you can use our interactive Elden Ring map below:

Limgrave Map Fragments

There are two Map Fragments in Limgrave:

West Limgrave map fragment location

The West Limgrave map fragment can be found at the base of an obelisk by the path leading to the Gatefront Ruins.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

East Limgrave map fragment location

The East Limgrave map fragment can be found in Mistwood forest. Head north-east from Mistwood Ruins and you'll find it by the side of the road.

You'll know you're in the right area if you see a large bear nearby, clawing away at a tree.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Limgrave Subregions

Stormhill

Stormveil Castle

Stranded Graveyard

Mistwood

Limgrave Dungeons

Castle Morne

Coastal Cave

Deathtouched Catacombs

Earthbore Cave

Fringefolk Hero's Grave

Groveside Cave

Highroad Cave

Impaler's Catacombs

Limgrave Tunnels

Morne Tunnel

Murkwater Catacombs

Murkwater Cave

Stormfoot Catacombs

Tombsward Catacombs

Tombsward Cave

Limgrave Sites of Grace

There are 38 Sites of Grace in Limgrave:

Agheel Lake North

Agheel Lake South

Artist's Shack

Castleward Tunnel

Cave of Knowledge

Church of Dragon Communion

Church of Elleh

Coastal Cave

Deathtouched Catacombs

Divine Tower of Limgrave

Fort Haight West

Gatefront

Gateside Chamber

Godrick the Grafted

Groveside Cave

Highroad Cave

Liftside Chamber

Limgrave Tower Bridge

Limgrave Tunnels

Margit, the Fell Omen

Mistwood Outskirts

Murkwater Catacombs

Murkwater Cave

Murkwater Coast

Rampart Tower

Saintsbridge

Seaside Ruins

Secluded Cell

Stormfront Catacombs

Stormveil Cliffside

Stormveil Main Gate

Stormhill Shack

Stranded Graveyard

Summonwater Village Outskirts

The First Step

Third Church of Marika

Waypoint Ruins Cellar

Warmaster's Shack

Limgrave Bosses

There are 21 Bosses in Limgrave: