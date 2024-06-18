Skip to main content

Elden Ring Mt Gelmir: All Dungeons, Bosses and more

Everything you can do, including Volcano Manor.

An Elden Ring character stands in the mountainous Gelmir region of the map.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
Sebastian Thor avatar
Guide by Sebastian Thor Contributor
Published on

Mt Gelmir is a mountainous area in Elden Ring and a sub-region of the Altus Plateau.

The volcanic highlands are located north of Liurnia and to the west of the Altus Plateau. The main location in Mt Gelmir is Volcano Manor, which is one of the Legacy Dungeons in Elden Ring. There are also several locations here that can only be reached by climbing.

The land is rugged and confusing. With our guide, you won't miss a single dungeon, boss or Site of Grace in Gelmir.

How to get to Mt Gelmir

There are a few ways you can get to Mt Gelmir. You can follow Rya's Quest, which will lead you to Volcano Manor in Gelmir. You can also use the Abductor Virgin in the Raya Lucaria Academy to be transported to Volcano Manor.

Alternatively, you can use the Grand Lift of Dectus to get to Altus Plateau, and then head to Gelmir from there. If you're not sure which route is best for you, we've got a step-by-step guide explaining how exactly to get to Gelmir.

Mt. Gelmir Map

The Elden Ring map below shows how the mountainous region of Gelmir is laid out.

Use our interactive map to explore Gelmir, and find specific points of interest:

Mt. Gelmir Map Fragment

There is only one Map Fragment for Gelmir. It's located near Volcano Manor and the Road of Inquity Site of Grace.

Mt. Gelmir Dungeons

There are seven dungeon in Mt. Gelmir:

  • Volcano Manor
  • Wyndham Catacombs
  • Old Altus Tunnel
  • The Shaded Castle
  • Gelmir Hero's Grave
  • Seethewater Cave
  • Volcano Cave

Mt. Gelmir Sites of Grace

There are 11 Sites of Grace in Gelmir:

  • Bridge of Iniquity
  • Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite
  • Road of Iniquity
  • Seethewater River
  • Seethewater Terminus
  • Craftsman's Shack
  • Primeval Sorcerer Azur
  • Wyndham Catacombs
  • Gelmir Hero's Grave
  • Seethewater Cave
  • First Mt. Gelmir Campsite

Mt. Gelmir Bosses

There are 19 Bosses in Gelmir:

  • Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater
  • Grafted Scion
  • Demi-Human Queen Margot
  • Ulcerated Tree Spirit
  • Kindred Of Rot x2
  • Red Wolf Of The Champion
  • Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast
  • Wormface
  • Fire Prelate
  • Magma Wyrm
  • Demi-Human Queen Maggie
  • Abductor Virgin x2
  • Inquisitor Ghiza
  • Magma Wyrm
  • Godskin Noble
  • Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy
  • Tanith's Knight

Need more help? Jump back to our list of Elden Ring bosses or our Elden Ring walkthrough.

