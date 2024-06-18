Elden Ring Mt Gelmir: All Dungeons, Bosses and more

Mt Gelmir is a mountainous area in Elden Ring and a sub-region of the Altus Plateau.

The volcanic highlands are located north of Liurnia and to the west of the Altus Plateau. The main location in Mt Gelmir is Volcano Manor, which is one of the Legacy Dungeons in Elden Ring. There are also several locations here that can only be reached by climbing.

The land is rugged and confusing. With our guide, you won't miss a single dungeon, boss or Site of Grace in Gelmir.

On this page:

How to get to Mt Gelmir

There are a few ways you can get to Mt Gelmir. You can follow Rya's Quest, which will lead you to Volcano Manor in Gelmir. You can also use the Abductor Virgin in the Raya Lucaria Academy to be transported to Volcano Manor.

Alternatively, you can use the Grand Lift of Dectus to get to Altus Plateau, and then head to Gelmir from there. If you're not sure which route is best for you, we've got a step-by-step guide explaining how exactly to get to Gelmir.

Mt. Gelmir Map

The Elden Ring map below shows how the mountainous region of Gelmir is laid out.

Use our interactive map to explore Gelmir, and find specific points of interest:

Mt. Gelmir Map Fragment

There is only one Map Fragment for Gelmir. It's located near Volcano Manor and the Road of Inquity Site of Grace.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Mt. Gelmir Dungeons

There are seven dungeon in Mt. Gelmir:

Volcano Manor

Wyndham Catacombs

Old Altus Tunnel

The Shaded Castle

Gelmir Hero's Grave

Seethewater Cave

Volcano Cave

Mt. Gelmir Sites of Grace

There are 11 Sites of Grace in Gelmir:

Bridge of Iniquity

Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite

Road of Iniquity

Seethewater River

Seethewater Terminus

Craftsman's Shack

Primeval Sorcerer Azur

Wyndham Catacombs

Gelmir Hero's Grave

Seethewater Cave

First Mt. Gelmir Campsite

Mt. Gelmir Bosses

There are 19 Bosses in Gelmir:

Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater

Grafted Scion

Demi-Human Queen Margot

Ulcerated Tree Spirit

Kindred Of Rot x2

Red Wolf Of The Champion

Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast

Wormface

Fire Prelate

Magma Wyrm

Demi-Human Queen Maggie

Abductor Virgin x2

Inquisitor Ghiza

Magma Wyrm

Godskin Noble

Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy

Tanith's Knight

