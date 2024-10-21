Marvel's Spider-Man 2 developer has "no additional story content planned" for its web-slinging sequel

There is no additional story content on the cards for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Developer Insomniac shared the news last week, with a post announcing the Spidey sequel's upcoming PC release.

"While we have no additional story content planned for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, we're delighted to bring all of our previously released post-launch content to the PC version, including New Game+, new suits and colour variants, Photo Mode features, and more," said Insomanic's senior community manager Aaron Jason Espinoza.

This is a change to what many had expected, firstly because 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man received DLC in the form of its The City That Never Sleeps collection.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the game's development menu was accidentally left accessible, which showed content that was not in the base game. Many surmised this content was either cut ahead of release, or Insomniac had plans to use it for an unannounced DLC expansion.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to launch on PC on 30th January next year. It was initially released on PlayStation last October, to widespread praise and some truly bumper sales. In the first 24 hours alone, an incredible 2.5m copies were sold, making it Sony's fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game ever.

In Eurogamer's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review, our Chris Tapsell called it "a little simple and a little over-stuffed [but a] game of immense charm and fluid, free-form style". He went on to award it four out of five stars.

The studio has clearly left room to develop the story further, with a third entry. You can read more about where myself and Eurogamer guide writer Marie think the series could go next in our spoiler filled Marvel's Spider-Man 2 chat here.