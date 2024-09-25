All Might Crystals locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Finding every Might Crystals location in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will help you upgrade Zelda's Swordfighter Form and its associated abilities.

Might Crystals are a new type of collectible added in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and they're incredibly useful if you want to regularly use the Swordfighter Form. This is because Might Crystals can be used at Lueburry's House to upgrade the Swordfighter Energy gauge, the sword and other weapons - making them stronger and last longer.

First, however, you need to find the Might Crystals hidden across Hyrule - be it beneath a stone or by clearing a rift. So, if you need a helping hand, take a look at our in-progress all Might Crystals locations guides for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom down below. We start by looking at Hyrule as a whole before moving region-by-region.

All Might Crystals locations at a glance: How many Might Crystals are in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom? There are 150 Might Crystals to find in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and collecting them allows you to power up Zelda's Swordfighter Form. Here's our in-progress overview of every Might Crystal location in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Now let's take a look at the Might Crystal locations region-by-region…

Suthorn Forest Might Crystals locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Here are the Might Crystals locations we've found so far in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom so far: Suthorn Forest Might Crystals location one You'll earn five Might Crystals from defeating Seismic Talus - the boss of the Suthorn Ruins. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Suthorn Forest Might Crystals location two Completing the 'Finding the Flying Plant' side quest in Suthorn Village will reward you with one Might Crystal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Suthorn Prairie Might Crystals locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom At the time of writing, we've only found one Might Crystals location in the Suthorn Prairie of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Suthorn Prairie Might Crystals location one You'll find a Might Crystal within the pond to the left of the square of pillars in the centre of Suthorn Prairie. To find this crystal, you need to destroy the central piece of seaweed underwater in the pond. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Hyrule Field Might Crystals locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Hyrule Field is full of Might Crystals locations and here are the ones we've found so far in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Hyrule Field Might Crystals location one For these three Might Crystals, you need to visit a cave to the west of Hyrule Ranch. It's not far from the arrow symbol ingrained in the ground. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Once you're inside the cave, you need to make your way around to the chest. You can do this by defeating the Moblin or by using a Crawltula Echo to reach the upper level and then jumping down towards the chest. You can use the nearby meat to distract the Moblin, so you can grab the crystals safely. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Field Might Crystals location two You can find one Might Crystals beneath a rock south of the ruins in the north-eastern corner of Hyrule Field. Simply pick up the middle rock to get your Might Crystal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Field Might Crystals location three This Might Crystal is rather hidden, which makes it quite hard to find. Its exact location is at the end of a ledge directly south of the south-western corner of the moat surrounding Hyrule Castle Town. You need to walk around to this ledge on the upper level of Hyrule Field and then carefully make your way around past the trees to find the Might Crystal. It's not present on screen so just keep walking forward till Zelda grabs the crystal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Field Might Crystals location four You can find one Might Crystal close to the Heart Piece sitting atop a stump in the middle of Hyrule Field. Simply head to the north-western corner of the wooded area and then use a Holmill Echo on the part of dirt you can find in that corner. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Field Might Crystals location five There's a Might Crystal hidden beneath a stone sitting in the middle of a stone circle south of Kakariko Village. Simply pick up the rock, toss it away and then grab the Might Crystal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Field MIght Crystals location six In the south-western corner of Hyrule Field, you'll find an arrow made out of grass pointing at a bush. Destroy that bush and you'll get one Might Crystal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Field MIght Crystals location seven There's one Might Crystal hidden beneath a stone atop the cliffs right next to the western border of Hyrule itself. This Might Crystal is close to one of the Stamp Rally Stands, so you can easily grab it when collecting that stamp. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Field Might Crystals location eight The easiest way to find this Might Crystal is to head directly south from Hyrule Castle. Stay on the upper level of Hyrule Field and walk forward onto a ledge sticking out into the field below. There you'll find a rock surrounded by four patches of grass. Pick up this rock and give it a toss to grab your Might Crystal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Field Might Crystals location nine Clearing the Stilled Northern Sanctuary rift - located in Hyrule Field directly north of Hyrule Castle - will earn you two Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Field Might Crystals location 10 Sitting in-between Hyrule Ranch and Hyrule Castle Town is a small gully, with a rocky outcrop standing in its middle. On this rock grows a bush and, once cut down, one Might Crystal will be revealed. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Field Might Crystals location 11 Clearing the Stilled Carrot Patch rift will give you two Might Crystals. This rift won't appear until you've completed the fourth dungeon, Hyrule Castle, and are progressing through the 'Impa's Gift' side quest. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Field Might Crystal location 12 To find this Might Crystal you need to head down into the sewers from the entrance sitting amongst the ruins west of Hyrule Castle. Once you're inside, you'll be able to easily spot a single Might Crystal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Gerudo Desert Might Crystals locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Here are the Might Crystals locations we've found so far in the Gerudo Desert of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Gerudo Desert Might Crystals location one Completing the 'Elusive Tumbleweeds' side quest in Gerudo Town nets you two Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Gerudo Desert Might Crystals location two A chest containing one Might Crystals is located atop a cliff north of the oasis in the Gerudo Desert. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo To reach it you need to enter the cave at desert level and follow the path inside, defeating the Beetles you encounter, before going up the set of stairs at the end. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Gerudo Desert Might Crystals location three Another chest containing two Might Crystals can be found within the cave in the southern region of the desert - directly east of the Gerudo Sanctum. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Once inside, use Boulder Echoes to block the gusts of air coming from the Wind Cannons and keep going forward until you reach the next room. Just make sure you collect the Wind Cannon Echo before moving forward. Now you need to use that new Echo to blow around the sand in the corner just above the slope in the lower half of this new room. This will reveal a switch which will unlock the door on the right-hand wall and, inside this new room, you'll find the chest containing the Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Gerudo Desert Might Crystals location four You'll earn two Might Crystals from clearing the Stilled Desert Temple Ruins. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Gerudo Desert Might Crystals location five Defeating Mogryph in the Gerudo Sanctum will earn you five Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Gerudo Desert Might Crystals location six One Might Crystal can be found beneath a pile of sand in the south-eastern corner of the desert. To find it, simply head south-east from the oasis until you reach the cliffs. Climb up onto the cliffs and then use the Wind Cannon Echo to blow the sand away. If you're having trouble, keep in mind that it's on the ledge directly south of the Stamp Rally Stand. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Gerudo Desert Might Crystals location seven Clearing the Stilled Northern Gerudo Desert rift will reward you with two Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Gerudo Desert Might Crystals location eight One Might Crystal can be found atop the cliffs directly east of the oasis in Gerudo Desert. Simply pick up the rock you find there to reveal the Might Crystal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Eastern Hyrule Field Might Crystals locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom So far we've found the following Might Crystals locations in the Eastern Hyrule Field of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Eastern Hyrule Field Might Crystals location one Go to your left after you've crossed the southern bridge into the Eastern Hyrule Field to find a boulder. All you have to do is use Bind on the boulder and move it to reveal a Might Crystal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Eastern Hyrule Field Might Crystal location two After collecting the above Might Crystal, follow the river eastward until you find a boulder sitting beneath the branches of a tree. Use Bind to move it and you'll find a Might Crystal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Eastern Hyrule Field Might Crystals location three Three Might Crystals can be found inside the cave located on a ledge to the right of Dampé's house. Inside you'll need to push a switch, but, unfortunately, it's blocked by a gate so you'll need to use Echoes to push the switch. First, however, you'll need to move the boulder using Bind. We got the gate down by placing an Ignizol Echo followed by a Wind Cannon Echo, which pushed it onto the switch. When the gate is down, you can grab your Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Eastern Hyrule Field Might Crystals location four There's another Might Crystal hidden near Dampé's house. This time you need to head to the top-left hand corner of the cliffs surrounding his house and pick up the rock you find there. Beneath it lies the Might Crystal! Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Eastern Hyrule Field Might Crystals location five You can find a Might Crystal beneath a rock on a ledge south-east of the Eastern Temple. You'll need to reach the ledge by using Echoes, we recommend the Water Block Echo, and then pick up the rock to find the Might Crystal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Eastern Hyrule Field Might Crystals location six There are two high levels of land stemming from the area containing the Eastern Temple. Walk down the one on the right-hand side and you'll find a lone stone close to its end. Toss this rock away and you'll find one Might Crystal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Jabul Waters Might Crystals locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom At the time of writing, we've found the following Might Crystals locations in the Jabul Waters of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Jabul Waters Might Crystals location one In the sea, off the southern coast of the Jabul Waters region and roughly north-east from the home of the Sea Zora, you'll find a collection of seaweed in a circle. If you destroy the piece of seaweed sitting in the middle of this circle, you'll earn one Might Crystal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Jabul Waters Might Crystals location two Clearing the Stilled Upper Zora River will earn you two Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Jabul Waters Might Crystals location three For these Might Crystals, you need to head to the section of Zora River which lies south-east of River Zora Village. This involves dropping down a waterfall and heading onto a patch of land. There you'll find a chest sitting atop of a wooden platform, which can be reached by using a variety of Echoes. Inside this chest lie three Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Jabul Waters Might Crystals location four If you want this Might Crystal, you first need to get the Bombfish Echo. Once you've got it, you need to find the breakable rock underwater, which lies directly south of where the Zora Cove rift is and south-east to where the Sea Zora live. Use the Bombfish Echo to destroy this rock and then collect your single Might Crystal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Jabul Waters Might Crystals location five Defeating Vocavor in the Jabul Ruins will earn you five Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Jabul Waters Might Crystals location six In the section of Zora River directly above the Jabul Ruins, you'll find a chest containing three Might Crystals. It sits close to four waterfalls leading to the water around the ruins and you can reach it by walking through the rivers flowing down from the River Zora River. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Jabul Waters Might Crystals location seven You'll earn one Might Crystal for finishing the 'A Treat for My Person' side quest. This quest is given by a cat sitting on the beach in Seesyde Village. Keep in mind that you'll need the Cat Clothes outfit to start this quest. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Lake Hylia Might Crystals locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Around Lake Hylia we've found the following Might Crystals locations in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom so far: Lake Hylia Might Crystals location one Clearly the Stilled Lake Hylia rift will reward you with two Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Lake Hylia Might Crystals location two One Might Crystal can be found in the chest which appears in the Great Fairy's cave in the middle of Lake Hylia. She won't be very impressed that you've opened the chest without her permission, but doing so will start 'The Great Fairy's Request.' This questline will lead to you earning an accessory which will help you find more Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Hyrule Castle Town Might Crystals locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Within the borders of Hyrule Castle Town, we've found the following Might Crystals locations in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Hyrule Castle Town Might Crystals location one You'll receive five Might Crystals for defeating Ganon in Hyrule Castle. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Castle Town Might Crystals location two Completing the 'A Curious Child' side quest will reward you with one Might Crystal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Castle Town Might Crystals location three Using Bind to move the bird statue in Hyrule Castle Town will reveal a set of stairs. Heading down these stairs will bring you to a chest containing two Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Eldin Volcano Might Crystals locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Currently, we've found the following Might Crystals locations in the Eldin Volcano region of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Eldin Volcano Might Crystals location one You can find one Might Crystal sitting on a tiny ledge on the border between Eldin Volcano and the Eternal Forest. You'll pass a Stamp Rally Stand on the way to this Might Crystals, so make sure you grab it on the way if you haven't done so already. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo You can reach this spot by heading north from the man running the acorn mini-game on the outskirts of Kakariko Village, then using a Crawltula Echo to reach the ledge with the Stamp Stand. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo From there, use a flying Echo, like a Keese, to soar down to the ledge with a rock on it. Eldin Volcano Might Crystals location two A chest containing three Might Crystals can be found on the western side of Eldin Volcano - very close to the western border of Hyrule itself. You'll find the chest on a small ledge beneath a Waypoint. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Eldin Volcano Might Crystals location three You can find a chest containing two Might Crystals to the east of Goron City. It's sitting down on a ledge near a crack in the ground blasting hot air. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Eldin Volcano Might Crystals location four Clearing the Stilled Goron City rift will earn you two Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Eldin Volcano Might Crystals location five Defeating Volvagia in the Eldin Temple rewards you with five Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Faron Wetlands Might Crystals locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom So far we've found the following Might Crystals locations in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Faron Wetlands Might Crystals location one Clearing the Stilled Heart Lake rift will reward two Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Faron Wetlands Might Crystals location two Directly north of the Heart Lake, you'll find a circle of bushes. Destroy the one in the middle and you'll get one Might Crystal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Faron Wetlands Might Crystals location three Another circle of bushes hiding one Might Crystal can be found on the eastern side of the Faron Wetlands. Its exact location is above a cave entrance to the east of the southern lake. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Faron Wetlands Might Crystals location four Clearing the Stilled Blossu's House rift rewards you with two Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Faron Wetlands Might Crystals location five In the final section of the Deku Scrub Lockup - after you've jumped down the well and have reached the final underwater section - you'll find a Might Crystal right before you climb the final ladder. We reached it by using a Platboom in the section where the water is flowing downwards, then floating above it to reach the Might Crystal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Faron Wetlands Might Crystals location six Defeating Gohma in the Faron Temple rewards you with five Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Hebra Mountain Might Crystals locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Down below lie of all of the Might Crystals locations we've found so far high up on the Herba Mountain of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Hebra Mountain Might Crystals location one You can find one Might Crystal on a ledge to the right of Condé's igloo. First you'll need to climb up to the ledge, using Water Block Echoes, and then use an Ignizol Echo to melt the iceberg containing the Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hebra Mountain Might Crystals location two Another Might Crystal can be found frozen inside an iceberg in the northern section of Hebra Mountain. It's on the part of the mountain where you need to walk along a narrow path, avoiding snowballs, and you'll have to jump on a small ledge to reach it. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hebra Mountain Might Crystals location three Clearing the Stilled Hebra Mountain Cave rift will reward you with two Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hebra Mountain Might Crystals location four Clearing the Stilled Mountain Passage rift as part of the 'Stamp Stand Swallowed!' side quest to reveal one of the Hebra Mountain Stamp Rally Stands will reward you with two Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hebra Mountain Might Crystals location five Defeating Skorchill in the Lanayru Temple will reward you with five Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo