The Earthbore Cave in Elden Ring is a dungeon on the Peninsula of Tears. You will find it west of the Lookout Tower on the cliffs.

Once you've navigated through this Elden Ring cave you'll be faced with a boss that likes to hug you and crush you to death - the Runebear.

Here's our Elden Ring Earthbore Cave walkthrough and how to beat the Runebear boss here.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Elden Ring Earthbore Cave walkthrough

At the location marked on the map below, look out for a slope with water on the right leading down to the rock face that forms the starting point.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Activate the Site of Grace 'Earthbore Cave' and follow the passage deeper inside. The treasure chest is tempting, but before you open it you will crash down through the collapsing floor (unless you go along to the right) and end up in front of a family of rats. Mean.

Two corridors lead on from here. After a corpse with 1x Golden Rune (1), one of them will take you back to the treasure chest, which can now be safely looted. It contains 3x Pickled Turtle Neck.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The other passage leads to two corpses with 5x Glowstone and 8x Kukri. Drop behind them and you will end up in the passage in front of the boss.

How to beat the Runebear in Earthbore Cave in Elden Ring

Be very careful when the bear stands on its hind legs and spreads its arms. Dodge its grip to avoid being crushed. Either by dropping down or literally hugging you to death.

It can attack quite quickly with its paws in close combat, which makes it difficult to counterattack.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Now and again it will attack with its mouth or simply run you over, but overall the Runebear doesn't have any really unusual attacks in store.

Be careful when he hits the ground with his fist. It will do this twice in a row if you want to take advantage of the situation.

If the bear flattens you at the beginning, this is due to its strength and not to any particularly spectacular movesets. With a higher level and a better weapon, this is no problem if you put it off at first.

Your rewards for defeating them are 2600 runes, 5x Smoldering Butterfly, 1x Trina's Lily and the Spelldrake Talisman.

Need more help? Jump back to our list of Elden Ring bosses or our Elden Ring walkthrough.