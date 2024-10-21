Silent Hill 2 Remake patch addresses Brookhaven Hospital issues and nurses' skirts

Bloober Team has released a new patch for its Silent Hill 2 Remake, taking aim at a number of gameplay and technical issues across both PC and PlayStation 5.

These fixes include sorting out a wooden plank that would sometimes appear during James' death animation, while improvements have been made to the "deformation of Nurses' skirts".

The studio has also issued some gameplay fixes for the Brookhaven hospital area, such as with the peephole interaction. As Vikki reported yesterday, Brookhaven hospital was causing a bit of a headache for some players.

On Steam specifically, this Silent Hill 2 Remake patch should also reduce visual glitches when using the latest version of NVIDIA DLSS. Bloober has also fixed those stuttering issues which were related to sky map generation.

Meanwhile, Steam Deck players should now notice an improvement in the game's overall performance and optimisation.

You can read the full Silent Hill 2 Remake patch notes here.

— Bloober Team (@BlooberTeam) October 21, 2024

Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 remake has already sold a total of 1m copies across both physical and digital media since its global launch on 8th October.

"Against the odds, Bloober Team has delivered a remake that both expands Silent Hill 2 in just the right places, and gives careful attention to what it preserves," our Vikki wrote in Eurogamer Silent Hill 2 Remake review, awarding the game an impressive five out of five stars in the process.