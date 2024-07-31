The Laskyar Ruins in Elden Ring are one of the first areas in the south of Liurnia.

In them we find a teleporter to the entrance of the Academy in Elden Ring, but without a key we can't get in. Luckily we have a map to help us out.

With that in mind here's our Elden Ring Laskyar Ruins walkthrough.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Elden Ring Laskyar Ruins walkthrough

The flooded area ahead of us is very extensive, as a glance at the map confirms. Towards the north-west, it is extremely wide.

These creepers (which, incidentally, can rear up menacingly) are not to be trifled with. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

In addition, a larger, spider-like enemy crawls out of the ground directly in front of the ruins with a teleporter that drops you off in front of the gate of the Academy of Raya Lucaria, much further north-west, in the background a gate locked with glowing runes.

Look out for this useful teleporter in the Laskyar Ruins (another of these portals with the same destination can be found in the Purified Ruins in East Liurnia):

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The long and direct route here leads through the Academy Gate Town (see below).

The map of the meeting point

Activate the Site of Grace 'South Raya Lucaria Gate' and borrow the map of the meeting point from the corpse in front of the gate.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Now we have also reached the gate secured with the protective runes, which can only be opened with a Glintstone Key. The wizard Thops spoke about it in the church of Irith (we can find a second key for him later in the academy and hand it in to him; he won't accept the first one).

It seems that the man who owned the map was looking for such a key. You will find the parchment in your inventory under 'Info'.

We will reach the marked location shortly. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location of the Glintstone Key for the academy

Marked in blue is an island north-west of the academy's gate city. If you haven't already explored a lot off the beaten track, you may still be missing the map fragment for this part of the game world. But that doesn't matter.

Now let's set about finding the Glintstone Key for the academy. Travel back to the Laskyar Ruins. Head north-west again, but this time follow the light blue lanterns. At the point where the map merges into the grayed-out area, you will find a Birdseye Telescope. Let's take a look.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Retrieve the necklace

In the ruins opposite, you meet a young lady called Rya who has been robbed of a necklace. She asks for help. The villain responsible, she says, is staying in an 'abandoned house down the road'. This is the Black Watch in the crab cooker hut northwest of here, where you can buy the pendant back for 1000 runes. You will then receive an invitation from Volcano Manor from Rya.

Head straight west from the lady to discover the next Site of Grace 'Scenic Isle' on a hill. Patches will also appear here if you have started his quest in the Murkwater Cave and spared him in battle.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

From here, the Guiding Grace points in the direction of the Erdtree in the north/north-east. Take this direction and orientate yourself by the lanterns again. You will soon come across a huge enemy bursting out of the ground.

Fight the animal using your mount to make the fight easier. The best opportunity to attack is after it has performed its leap attack and its scissors are stuck in the ground. A tough fellow.

Fight or flee. No one will judge you. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Further to the north-east, another one of this kind awaits. Behind it, you will discover the next Site of Grace 'Academy Gate Town' and the Liurnia, North map on the stone monument next to it.

Finally, orientation is easier again and we can make out the small island from the found map with the meeting point.

Here we find the map for the north of Liurnia and a place to rest. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Take your time and look for the meeting point on the map. According to the parchment you found, it is located on an island to the west of the academy grounds. And so is the Academy Key.

It is exactly this point:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

We don't even have to cross the Academy Gate Town to get there. If you like, go past the ruins.

Simply continue riding north-west past the academy and you will discover the temple quarter.

This is the way to the meeting point where you will find the key. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

At the north-western end of the temple district (see map above) there is also a Site of Grace that is sorely needed. The meeting point is guarded by the Glintsone Dragon Smarag (you don't have to defeat him to collect the Glintstone Key, but we do anyway).

Once you have collected the key, teleport or go through the Academy Gate Town.

Need more help? Jump back to our list of Elden Ring bosses or our Elden Ring walkthrough.